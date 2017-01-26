 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 26 January 2017

Sudan authorizes humanitarian and medical assistance to Jebel Marra areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

An overview of the IDPS camp at Sortony, North Darfur, where a large number of people have fled the fighting in Jebel Marra area on 20 November 2016. (UNAMID An overview of the IDPS camp at Sortony, North Darfur, where a large number of people have fled the fighting in Jebel Marra area on 20 November 2016. Photo UNAMID)
January 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM)°- Sudanese authorities have authorized the NGO International Medical Corps (IMC) to reach Jebel Marra mountainous area to provide conflict-affected civilians with nutrition and medical assistance.

Last December, Sudanese government amended the Directives and Procedures for Humanitarian Action. The measure which aims to improve humanitarian access the civilians in the conflict areas, was part of a deal over the lifting of U.S sanction on Sudan.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its weekly bulletin on Thursday that the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) of Central Darfur State gave the green light to the international group to start health and nutrition activities in Golo, Boori and Jokosti in the Jebel Marra area.

The approval came in light of an assessment conducted by the international group in the three areas last November. The IMC, which works in Darfur since 2004, has been providing health and nutrition services in Guldo clinic and Nertiti hospital, also in Central Darfur, since June 2016.

The aid group will deploy 27 health workers to support health and nutrition activities in Golo hospital and in health facilities in Boori and Jokosti. "IMC is also recruiting two doctors (one health and one nutrition project officer) to be based in Golo, Central Jebal Marra locality".

The group also will rehabilitate Golo hospital.

The fighting in Jebel Marra displaced 136,000 people to other states in the region according to the UN agencies. Others civilians fled their areas but remained in the Central Darfur State without humanitarian as the government denied access to the areas where they gathered.

The State Department praised the new measures saying it ’’represent a significant step toward improving humanitarian access in Sudan".

Also, IMC will start health and nutrition activities in Katti and Kurifal in Western Jebel Mara locality, an area ravaged by the fighting between the government and the rebels during last year.

"At least 19 medical staff seconded from the SMoH will be trained and deployed in the two locations," said the bulletin.

In a statement issued on 27 December State Department deputy spokesman Mark Toner welcomes the access given to a UN interagency team to travel and conduct a multi-sector assessment in Golo.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)

Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.