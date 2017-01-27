Four arrested in Wau state over peace monitor’s death

January 26, 2017 (WAU) – Four men have been arrest in connection with the death of a liaison officer who worked for the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM).

The mayor of Wau town, Mel Aleu Goc said the four men worked inside the U.N. camp in Wau and allegedly coordinated the killing.

“These four men, after their arrest, confessed the role played with some elements of the rebels who killed the official,” said Goc.

Security officials, the mayor told Sudan Tribune, monitored phone calls the suspects allegedly made to Lt. Col. Al Fadil Meil Issa in the evening hours.

The mayor identified those arrested as Jimmy Kasiro, Juma Gore, Joseph Gwa and one of the detained only identified as Kasmira.

“The killers came from outside the town, it is clear that Issa was killed by the rebels because of his allegiance to the armed opposition led by Taban Deng Gai who is now part of the government,” said Mel.

He said security agents will arrest more suspects who are still at large.

The monitoring body, in a statement Wednesday, said Issa was killed on Tuesday at Hai Jazeera near Wau town. The motive behind the killing remains unclear and identity of the group was not immediately identified. No group has come out to come any responsibility.

“The CTSAMM family deeply saddened by this news and would like to extend condolences to the family of Lt. Col. al Fadil Meil Issa,” it said, adding that it would assist authorities investigating the incident.

Wau state information minister Bona Gudnisio confirmed the killing of a member of the opposition faction on the CTSAMM ceasefire monitoring mechanism. He said Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil was found with the throat slit after leaving the UN base in Wau town.

“Yeah, this unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday. Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil has been killed and his family has recognized the body. We don’t what took him there. All we knew was that he was in the UN camp," Gudnisio told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

"But I understand that he was called by someone to come out of the UN base and they went together. We don’t know who was this person who called him out of where he was accommodated. We just heard this from the family. They said the victim was actually living in the UN base,” he added.

(ST)