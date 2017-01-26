UK disappointed by SPLM-N refusal of US humanitarian proposal: envoy



January 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aron Wednesday said his government is disappointed by the refusal of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) to accept the American proposal for humanitarian access in Sudan’s Two Areas.

Aron was speaking from Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state during a visit with the UK Special Envoy for Sudan Christopher Trott, EU Ambassador to Sudan Jean Michel Dumont, Netherlands’s Ambassador to Sudan, Karin M. Boven and UN Humanitarian Coordinator Marta Ruedas.

The British ambassador "expressed the disappointment of British government after the SPLM-N failure to accept this initiative, stressing the continuation of the Troika countries and American efforts with the SPLM to accept it," reported the official SUNA.

"Negotiators should always remember victims of conflict," on his part, Trott wrote on his Twitter account from Kadugli the capital of South Kordofan State.

Trott was very supportive to the American humanitarian proposal during a meeting held in Paris with the SPLM-N on 16 January

After visiting a girl school in Kadugli the British special envoy further twitted "Children of conflict deserve a brighter future. Now they need peace".

During a meeting with the state governor, Trott stressed that his government would continue to support the efforts of the African Union mediation bring peace in the country. He added that they would keep dialogue with the warring parties

Britain together with Norway, and U.S. are members of the Sudan Troika. They work to facilitate the efforts of the African

The SPLM-N demands that 20% of the humanitarian assistance be delivered directly to the rebel controlled areas in the Blue Nile State through the Ethiopian border town Asosa.

The US special envoy for Sudan proposed that the USAID transports humanitarian medical assistance to the rebel held areas directly after its inspection by the Sudanese authorities to verify there are no weapons or ammunition.

The proposal speaks specifically about medical aid to provide the rebel areas will medicines and healthcare materials, as the locked territory would not make difficult for them to move outside the rebel areas.

During an informal meeting with the UN Security Council boycotted by China and Russia, SPLM-N Secretary General repeated their commitment to reach a just peace and accused Khartoum government of using the humanitarian assistance as part of its war strategy.

He further said they demand to separate the humanitarian and political tracks to avoid such blackmailing by Khartoum.

"We ask that the African Peace and Security Council and the UNSC review the humanitarian situation in the Two Areas as a matter of urgency so that the AUHIP gives maximum priority to resolving this issue," he said.

