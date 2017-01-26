Tonj state cattle herders withdraw over insecurity

January 25, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of Tonj, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, Akec Tong Aleu has said cattle keepers in Wau state forests are withdrawing following last week’s encounter with armed opposition faction elements in the state.
“We directed them to return to Tonj state immediately due to insecurity threats on the cattle herders and owners’ lives since clashes had been taking place in the area last week,” said Aleu.
The cattle keepers, he said, were warned not to confront the rebels.
Police in the area, the governor further said, have been warned to facilitate the peaceful return of the cattle to their rightful owners.
At least six people have reportedly been killed since clashes broke out between cattle keepers and rebel forces within the new state.
(ST)
