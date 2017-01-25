January 25, 2017 (JUBA)- A member of the opposition faction on the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) has been killed in Wau town.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

The monitoring body said in a statement on Wednesday that Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil Issa was killed on Tuesday at Hai Jazeera near Wau town. The motive behind the killing remains unclear and identity of the group was not immediately identified. No group has come out to come any responsibility.

“The CTSAMM family deeply saddened by this news and would like to extend condolences to the family of Lt. Col. al Fadil Meil Issa,” the group said in a statement.The group says it would assist authorities in the area who are investigating the incident.

Wau state Information Minister Bona Gudnisio confirmed the killing of a member of the opposition faction on the CTSAMM ceasefire monitoring mechanism.Gudnisio said Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil was found with the throat slit after leaving the UN base in Wau town.

“Yeah, this unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday. Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil has been killed and his family has recognized the body. We don’t what took him there. All we knew was that he was in the UN camp," Gudnisio told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday when reached to comment on the incident.

"But I understand that he was called by someone to come out of the UN base and they went together. We don’t know who was this person who called him out of where he was accommodated. We just heard this from the family. They said the victim was actually living in the UN base,” he further said.

(ST)