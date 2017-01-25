 
 
 
Wednesday 25 January 2017

Family of Sudanese detained rights defender asks to visit

January 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Family of the detained activist Mudawi Ibrahim Wednesday has submitted memos to the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and the Justice Ministry asking to be allowed to visit him.

Chairman of the Sudan Social Development Organization (SUDO) Mudawi Ibrahim Adam (www.democracyandsecurity.org)

Adam was arrested on Wednesday 7 December at the Khartoum University, where he works as an engineering professor.

Ibrahim’s wife Sabah Adam told Sudan Tribune that the family handed over a memo to the NISS asking to be allowed to visit him as soon as possible to check on his health after he went on a hunger strike.

The family of the human rights defender had previously disclosed he was exposed to severe physical torture and expressed deep concern about his health condition.

Adam pointed that the family has also submitted a memo to Justice Minister complaining that the NISS continues to detain Ibrahim for more than 50 days and denied him family and doctor visits.

She added that the memo demanded the Justice Ministry to interfere following information they received that he went on hunger strike and has been subjected to torture, pointing they also asked to allow his doctor to see him as he suffers from a number of health problems.

Adam pointed that her husband had underwent esophagus surgery, saying he also suffers from a heart problem.

She further said the family will hire a lawyer to follow up on the memo, pointing to efforts from the University of Khartoum’s administration and his students as well as international rights groups demanding his release.

From December 2003 to January 2005, Mudawi had been arrested, during several months in connection with his work with the Sudan Social Development Organization (SUDO) in Darfur.

