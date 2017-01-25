 
 
 
Gbudue state authorities order Catholic Church’s closure

January 24, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Authorities in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states, have issued an order for the closure of a church it accuses of allegedly involving in a series of irregular activities.

The new directive, issued by the deputy governor, Victor Edward Kpiawandu came over the state-owned Yambio FM on Monday.

Authorities accused the leaders of Gundeti Mbori Catholic Church, Genezareth of prohibiting people infected with HIV/Aids from taking drugs and for falsely being affiliated to Tombura Catholic Diocese.

The church, established in 2012, is also said to be illegally operating.

However, while some of the locals embraced its activities, others have accused the church leaders of preaching “wrong doctrines”.

The deputy governor has assured the population of the state government’s commitment to allowing freedom of worship.

Sudan Tribune was unable to get a comment from the church officials.

(ST)

