 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 24 January 2017

Opposition military officers defect to join FVP Taban Deng

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 24, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Eleven military officers who originally were loyal to South Sudan opposition group Federal Democratic Party/ South Sudan Armed Forces (FDP/SSAF) switch sides to join SPLM-IO under leadership of the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, the defectors who used to be under Gabrial Changson led faction said they have decided to switch allegiance and loyalty from FDP/SSAF to Taban Deng led SPLM faction after "long and carful deliberation" among themselves.

"We the people behind this declaration paper felt that the four years long war in our country have benefited no one a single coin but the exact opposite" reads part of the statement.

They said peace is the wisest option and urged on south Sudan citizens to work towards Taban Deng.

"Those who backed Taban Deng had been right to choose to remain in peace over those of Riek Machar who chose going back to unwinnable war"

South Sudan erupted into civil war in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy and current rebel leader, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup, an accusation the later denies.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and forced over 2.6 million people displace from their home.

It has also left an estimated 4.8 million (approximately 40% of the population) to face severe food insecurity.

In August 2015, the two SPLM warring factions signed peace agreement brokered by the regional bloc Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) but the two sides have continued fighting.

The 11 deserters said the IGAd negotiated peace pact maintained by the two principals of SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO holds a better prospect to the immensely suffering people of South Sudan.

"We have come to believe that this maintained peace deal is the window that is to save the bitterly shaken foundation of our country that the war has almost destroyed" they said.

"The continuation of war and its redirect will only take from us more adding to the pile of what it has already claimed in the past four years-mire human live losses and economic hardships" they added.

They called on the people to work for peace in order to save the worlds newest country which is at the verge of collapsing.

Below is list of defectors

1.Col. Pal Bidong Nyoat
2.Col. Changkuoth Ruon JAL
3.Col. Simon Gatluak Tour
4.Lt. Col. Buay Kandong Liem
5.Lt. Col. James Hoth Kun Kong
6.Lt. Col. Hoth Zuor Bol
7.Lt. Col. Mawone Gatluak Rundial
8.Lt. Col. Gattuak Khor Tut
9.Maj. Gatwech Wiw Chiom
10.Maj. Gatreak Luk Thanypiny
11. Capt. Bhan Koang Nguot

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 January 20:14, by choldit

    I am very sorry for This food lovers who collect civilians and call them soldiers. I know none of those pple. The students at universities in Nairobi, Kampala, Addis Ababa or Khartoum are bought with money to make news. How desperate is Taban Deng and his food lovers? Shame on u pple!

    repondre message

  • 24 January 20:23, by nakhim

    SOUTH SUDAN LAND OF DEFECTIONS!!!!!

    repondre message

  • 24 January 20:41, by Jieng Nephew

    This is not a new thing to all citizens, it became a norm to Nuer people to be played and used every time and then.
    shamefully they forgot their pain and decided to follow those leaders that add more pain on them !!......seriously as an equatorian and half jieng,i lost my trust.

    repondre message

  • 24 January 21:36, by Eastern

    They are playing a game called " Nuer eat Nuer". This game is incentivised by poverty and the general hardship being felt out there. However, Dr Machar is ahead of the curve by embracing all South Sudanese into SPLA/M-IO not only Nuers who are proving disastrous of late!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)

Sudan’s interest in South Sudanese peace 2017-01-23 10:15:06 By Rashid Abdi Sudan and South Sudan’s relationship is of vital importance to resolving conflicts in both countries. Khartoum, and other countries in the region, clearly benefit from a stable (...)

South Sudan: Strategic choice between bribery and right to self-determination for Saharawi people 2017-01-22 22:03:05 By Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Western Sahara known as Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) was Spanish protectorate in the Maghreb region of North Africa. It is situated north of Kingdom of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.