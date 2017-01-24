 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 24 January 2017

South Sudan denies diplomatic row with Ethiopia

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (L) greets the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa on January 5, 2013 - (AFP Photo)
January 24, 2014 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidency has issued a statement denying existence of a diplomatic row with Addis Ababa, following rumours that Juba had accepted an Egyptian request to support and harbour Ethiopian rebels during a recent visit of President Salva Kiir to Cairo.

“The allegations that the Ethiopian Government has expelled our diplomats against the background of the recent President Kiir’s visit to Egypt are a pure lie and a very cheap propaganda aimed at driving the wedge between the two sisterly countries. President Kiir’s visit to Egypt was purely based on bilateral relations between Egypt and South Sudan. It has nothing to do with anything concerning Ethiopia’s relationship with Egypt”, the release notes in part.

The statement penned by the presidential spokesperson says the visit of President Salva Kiir to Egypt was within the framework that permits any sovereign nation to establish diplomatic ties with more than one country at time on bilateral.

Ateny Wek Ateny said South Sudan’s relations with Egypt are historical since two countries were once governed by one colonial administration.

“The issue of Ethiopian’s rebels and whatever cause they might be fighting against the Ethiopian government has never crossed into President Kiir’s agenda with any political leader of any country before, even at the time when the rebel Riek (Machar) was living in Addis Ababa”, he added.

South Sudan, he explained, has very good and cordial relations with Ethiopia and so, it cannot plan, or even think or dream of Ethiopian armed opposition finding its way into South Sudan no matter who is to supply them with arms. “The story is a fake one, and very cheap propaganda to say the least. It is therefore aimed at creating the non-existing fear”.

The construction by the Ethiopian government of the Grand Renaissance Dam raised tensions with Egypt which relies entirely on the Nile water.

Ethiopia says the dam will not disrupt the river’s, flow stressing its purpose is only to produce electricity.

However, Addis Ababa also noticed a growing activities of the armed opposition groups in Cairo but the Egyptian government ignored its request to stop them.

Ethiopian officials pointed last year to the Egyptian and Eritrean role in the protests that sparked in Oromia and Amhara regions in November 2016.

Ateny claimed the allegations of support to Ethiopian rebels were created by armed opposition faction under the leadership and command of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, to buy retaliation and allow them return to Ethiopia and use it as one of their conduit for carrying out military activities.

“It is the rebel of Riek who created the story in futile attempt to buy Ethiopian’s retaliation to allow the rebel Riek back to honeymoon in Ethiopia. But, as we commend the Ethiopian’s role in preventing Riek from using Ethiopia as his base closer to Pagak where he will cause havoc against our people, we would like to assure the Ethiopian, the government and the people that South Sudanese government does not wish to allow Ethiopian’s rebels to enter South Sudan for whatever reason. We are sovereign country and so we adhere to the norms and protocol that governs the relationship between countries,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 January 20:03, by choldit

    Who said South Sudan is not a sovereign state? The fact that South Sudan is always claiming its sovereignty in instance where it may not be necessary to use the term is actually the abuse of it. Now u explain the intention of the mission to Egypt. Then what was wrong with South Sudan ambassador to Ethiopia not to explain it in the first place? Now u understand that Ethiopia will not go around?

    repondre message

    • 24 January 20:40, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      I’m apparently tied of seasonally, timely, and weekly accusations against Republic of south Sudan, #Sudan is accusing us about @SPLM-N,and @JEM, recently #Ethiopia is also accusing us about @Oromio militia of Ethiopia what’s the option of president Kiir leadership? for me I sure those countries you are fooled by rebels of Riek Machar,Kiir can’t host any anti peace in his country.

      repondre message

      • 24 January 21:40, by Ssam

        No such thing as fake news, just news. Who believes it depends on the propaganda that happens afterwards. SSudan issuing its usual denial, for every news from UN, US, Sudan and now Ethiopia looks bad, especially since the world see Kiir and his government lie and lie again.

        repondre message

    • 24 January 21:32, by Ssam

      The title is misleading, because SSudan didn’t deny it has a row with Ethiopia. Rumor or not Ethiopia kicked its ambassador. I don’t think Ethiopia is foolish to kick him just cause of rumors. You keep forgetting SSudan for last 5 yrs was denying SPLMN & Darfur rebels, now it admits. Do you think anyone would believe them, especially Ethiopia which knows everything about SSudan and egypt.

      repondre message

    • 24 January 21:37, by Ssam

      Egypt, Uganda and now SSudan have been losing economically and diplomatically because of growing Ethiopia and Sudan cooperation and usefulness to the West. They are using libya and SSudan now to destabilize the two countries. Egypt & Ssudan are desperate because of internal conflict and economic troubles don’t think they will be angels and sit aside.

      repondre message

  • 24 January 20:26, by ethio-canadian

    Talk about fake news. I saw a lot about it with claims on Russia and the US election. There can be no conflict between Ethiopia and South Sudan or Ethiopia and Sudan. What we are waiting for now is peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and peace within Sudan and South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 24 January 21:37, by Eastern

      ...,,waiting for that moment.....,

      repondre message

  • 24 January 20:55, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That allegations is being stipulated by the rebels groups in the country because they are making, TIT FOR TAT. because by then Riek Machar has been detained for 4hrs in the airport including explosion of him back to South Africa. this is what they doing
    ©President Kiir cannot accommodate any arms personal in south Sudan And i hope Kiirdit regime will investigate this negative calls definitely.

    repondre message

  • 24 January 22:57, by Naath

    Dinka gangs leader spokeman is denying all the facts and later when the intension get tougher they will accept this diplomatic row. Kiir and JCE are born liars, grow up liars, and will dye liars. With these lies, the South Sudan will continue suffer under these power hungry, tribalists, and deplore people. Juba has become home of idiot, trouble makers and thieves.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)

Sudan’s interest in South Sudanese peace 2017-01-23 10:15:06 By Rashid Abdi Sudan and South Sudan’s relationship is of vital importance to resolving conflicts in both countries. Khartoum, and other countries in the region, clearly benefit from a stable (...)

South Sudan: Strategic choice between bribery and right to self-determination for Saharawi people 2017-01-22 22:03:05 By Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Western Sahara known as Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) was Spanish protectorate in the Maghreb region of North Africa. It is situated north of Kingdom of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.