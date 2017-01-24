British special envoy discusses Sudan peace and humanitarian situation



January 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The visiting British Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan Christopher Trott Monday discussed with the Sudanese Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid peace process humanitarian situation in the country.

The visit comes a week after Trott’s participation in a meeting with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in Paris with U.S., French and Norwegian envoys in a bid to persuade the rebels to accept an American proposal on the humanitarian access.

In remarks to the press following the meeting, Trott said the meeting discussed the recent developments in the country and way to achieve peace and deliver humanitarian assistance to the civilians in the war affected areas.

He further called for a comprehensive process including all the Sudanese.

"I discussed with Ibrahim Mahmoud the future of the political process, and we discussed on the composition of the new government and the necessity that the peaceful and political process should be inclusive of all Sudanese," he said.

Trott met with the Sudanese Human Rights Commissioner, and reiterated UK" engagement on these issues is a key element of our strategic dialogue".

In his page on Twitter, the British special envoy said during his visit to Sudan he would talk "about our support for AUHIP led Peace process, political dialogue and impact of lifting of sanctions".

Also following a meeting with the Sudanese Investment Minister Osama Faisal he twitted they discussed how to make it easier to do business in Sudan and how UK can help.

As part of its new economic strategy after the Brexit, London seeks to revive its economic relations with its former colonies in Africa and Asia and develop new markets there.

Trott was in Khartoum for the first time last September one month after his appointment.

Earlier this month, the Permanent Under-Secretary at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Sir Simon McDonald, paid a three-day visit to Sudan where he held talks with Sudanese officials on bilateral relations and was also in South Darfur state to visit development projects funded by his government.

