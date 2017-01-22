South Sudan’s Lol governor sacks top advisers

January 22, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of South Sudan’s Lol State Rizik Zachariah Hassan has issued several executive orders sacking two senior advisors and one minister in his administration.

Rizik Zachariah Hassan, Governor of Lol state (UN photo)

Governor Hassan, according to the order which became public on Saturday, removed the state security adviser Joseph Akok Aleu, peace and reconciliation Advisor Akon Wol Deng and political advisor Pasquale Fama.

A separate order removed Ajar wet Awath from his position as minister of education, science and technology and appointed him to serve as minister of physical infrastructure. Awath replaced Macam Macam Angui. No reasons were given for making changes.

Local official and legislators argued said the new changes are meant to improve services to the people by appointing the right people with right skills in the right place for service delivery.

