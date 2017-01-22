Sudan’s SRF re-appoints Agar as chairman

January 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel umbrella Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) Sunday has renewed confidence in Malik Agar as its chairman and head of the Leadership Council.

Sudan Revolutionary Front leader, Malik Agar, July 2011 (Reuters)

SRF is a coalition established in 2011 between rebel groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile including the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Sudan Liberation Movement/SLM-AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nour and Sudan Liberation Movement/SLM-MM led by Minni Minnawi and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

Divergences appeared within the SRF groups in October 2015 when the three groups from Darfur region, JEM, SLM-AW and SLM-MM, issued a statement announcing the appointment of the leader of JEM, Gibril Ibrahim, as chairman of the rebel umbrella.

Since, the SRF has practically split into two factions, one headed by the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation movement/North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar and the second by Gibril Ibrahim.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, leadership Council of the SRF-Agar said it has appointed Nasr al-Din al-Hadi as Deputy Chairman, Zeinab Kabashi as Secretary General and Osama Said as Spokesperson.

The statement underscored commitment to overthrow the regime and establish the state of equal citizenship and democracy, calling for the need to strengthen contacts with opposition forces and alliances to establish a unified opposition center.

It also underlined commitment to stop the war and deliver humanitarian assistance to the needy population in the war-affected areas as priorities and in accordance with the international humanitarian law.

The statement further pointed that the Leadership Council has received a number of requests from political forces demanding to join the SRF, saying it welcomes these opposition forces as part of the alliance.

(ST)