 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 21 January 2017

Sudan’s NUP to organize popular reception for Al-Mahdi on Thursday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition National Umma Party (NUP) said it would hold a mass reception for its leader al-Sadiq al-Mahdi who will return to the country on Thursday afternoon pointing the celebration venue will be determined later.

JPEG - 38 kb
A poster released by the NUP, part of a campaign to mobilize suppoters to receive al-Mahdi when he returns on 26 January 2017

The NUP leader left the country in August 2014 after a month in jail over remarks he made against the government militia known as the Rapid Support Force (RSF).

Since, he has remained abroad based in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The Sudanese president vowed to arrest him after the signing of Paris Declaration with the Sudanese rebel groups in Paris on 8 August 2014.

Last October, he decided to end his self-imposed exile and return to the country on 19 December, citing the need to be with his party and to fix some internal problems.

However, he delayed his return to 26 January in order to not disturb the general strike which was held on 19 December.

On Friday, NUP accused the Sudanese authorities of seeking to obstruct the popular reception of al-Mahdi by organizing a celebration on the anniversary of the liberation of Khartoum from the Turkish rule in the same venue where al-Mahdi’s reception was planned to take place.

However, Commissioner of Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman Magdi Abdel-Aziz on Saturday said they continued to celebrate the liberation of Khartoum annually, pointing they held last year’s celebration in the same venue.

For her part, NUP Deputy Chairman Maryam al-Mahdi said the government continued to ignore historic and national gains for 27 years, describing the attempt to hinder al-Mahdi’s reception as “higher government policy”.

Al-Mahdi was at the head of the democratic government that was overthrown by a military coup led by General Omer al-Bashir in June 1989.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.