 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 21 January 2017

New head of U.N. mission for S. Sudan arrives in Juba

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 21, 2017 (JUBA) - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General in South Sudan, David Shearer arrived in Juba on Friday.

Shearer, also head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) succeeds Ellen Margrethe Løj, whose term ended in November last year.

JPEG - 17.6 kb
David Shearer (Getty Images)

Upon arrival in the capital, the senior U.N. official was welcomed by his deputy for political affairs, Moustapha Soumaré, who temporarily headed UNMISS.

Shearer said he was looking forward to the assignment, which he acknowledged wiould be a challenging one.

“The people of South Sudan deserve to have a state that is functioning and looks after them, is stable and provides for their peace and prosperity,” he told reporters.

The world body, Shearer further stressed, would do whatever it could to bring peace and stability in the young nation.

According to the senior U.N. official, changing the current situation in South Sudan requires strong engagement and political will from the leadership in the country in collaboration with the global community.

Prior to taking up this post, Shearer served as a Member of Parliament in New Zealand from 2009, resigning that post effective 31 December 2016.

The Special Representative had previously also served as the Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) from 2007-2009.

Shearer reportedly held several senior positions with the world body, including head of its Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory; Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon; Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA); and Chief of OCHA in Belgrade, among other senior positions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 January 22:31, by The Truth

    Ok, its good. Welcome and we hope you do some good job.

    repondre message

    • 21 January 23:22, by choldit

      David is a gift from UN to South Sudan. As a New Zealander, I expect him to value peace than anything else. Therefore, the first thing he will do is to cut the bullshits JMEC is doing with president Kiir regime against peace and the people of South Sudan and try his best to work for real inclusive peace that put Dr Machar and Salva Kiir in the centre. So, I wholeheartedly welcome Mr Shearer to ss.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.