 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 20 January 2017

Sudan’s FVP gets phone call from U.S. Kerry

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 19,2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese First Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh on Thursday received a phone call from the outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on the recent amelioration of bilateral relationship.

JPEG - 19.2 kb
US Secretary of State John Kerry waves before meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace on October 19, 2015 in Madrid, Spain (Getty Image)

Kerry "expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the efforts of the Sudanese government, putting the relationship between the two countries back on the right track," said the official news agency Sudan.

"For his part, the First Vice-President of the Republic renewed his thanks and appreciation for the role that Mr. John Kerry personally played in the context of the lifting of sanctions and developing relations between Sudan and the United States of America," reported SUNA.

On Friday 13 January 2017, President Obama decided to partially lift economic embargo on Sudan, saying that the eastern African country made improvements in humanitarian efforts, reduced military hostilities and cooperated with the United States on anti-terrorism efforts.

However, the decision which will allow Sudan to purchase very much needed items such as tractors and parts, does not include a additional sanctions decided by the Congress in 2006. Also Sudan will remain on the list of courtiers supporting terrorism until another review within six months period.

According to Suna the two officials exchanged views on some of the outstanding issues within the context of last minute arrangements for the Obama administration, which ends its term on Friday.

Different reports pointed that the U.S. State Department played a significant role in the decision of President Obama to ease sanctions on Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.