January 19,2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese First Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh on Thursday received a phone call from the outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on the recent amelioration of bilateral relationship.

US Secretary of State John Kerry waves before meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace on October 19, 2015 in Madrid, Spain (Getty Image)

Kerry "expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the efforts of the Sudanese government, putting the relationship between the two countries back on the right track," said the official news agency Sudan.

"For his part, the First Vice-President of the Republic renewed his thanks and appreciation for the role that Mr. John Kerry personally played in the context of the lifting of sanctions and developing relations between Sudan and the United States of America," reported SUNA.

On Friday 13 January 2017, President Obama decided to partially lift economic embargo on Sudan, saying that the eastern African country made improvements in humanitarian efforts, reduced military hostilities and cooperated with the United States on anti-terrorism efforts.

However, the decision which will allow Sudan to purchase very much needed items such as tractors and parts, does not include a additional sanctions decided by the Congress in 2006. Also Sudan will remain on the list of courtiers supporting terrorism until another review within six months period.

According to Suna the two officials exchanged views on some of the outstanding issues within the context of last minute arrangements for the Obama administration, which ends its term on Friday.

Different reports pointed that the U.S. State Department played a significant role in the decision of President Obama to ease sanctions on Sudan.

(ST)