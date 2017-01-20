South Sudan’s Gogrial governor appoints security advisor

January 19, 2017 (JUBA)- The newly appointed governor of Gogrial state, South Sudan, has issued an order relieving a security advisor previously appointed by his predecessor and appointed his own pick.

Women from a cattle camp walk near Gogrial (Photo Tim Freccia/Enough Project)

Governor Gregory Deng Kuac Adol, best known as Gregory Vasilli Dmitry, appointed former Gogrial east county commissioner, Akot Lual Akot as the new security advisor.

In another order, he appointed Anyuon Dhol Anyuon as Commissioner of Apuk East, replacing Anyuon Chan Ajuong.

Also, Joseph Atem Gal was named commissioner of Awan Riau County, replacing Lual Lual Mal and Simon Apet Deng Kon was appointed commissioner Awan Chan County, replacing Peter Atem Yak.

Gogrial State which is the home of President Salva Kiir is one of the 32 states of South Sudan. It is located in the Bahr el Ghazal region and it borders Twic to the north, Aweil East to the northwest, Aweil to the west, Wau to the southwest, Tonj to the southeast, and Northern Liech to the northeast.

(ST)