 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 20 January 2017

South Sudan’s Gogrial governor appoints security advisor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 19, 2017 (JUBA)- The newly appointed governor of Gogrial state, South Sudan, has issued an order relieving a security advisor previously appointed by his predecessor and appointed his own pick.

JPEG - 68.1 kb
Women from a cattle camp walk near Gogrial (Photo Tim Freccia/Enough Project)

Governor Gregory Deng Kuac Adol, best known as Gregory Vasilli Dmitry, appointed former Gogrial east county commissioner, Akot Lual Akot as the new security advisor.

In another order, he appointed Anyuon Dhol Anyuon as Commissioner of Apuk East, replacing Anyuon Chan Ajuong.

Also, Joseph Atem Gal was named commissioner of Awan Riau County, replacing Lual Lual Mal and Simon Apet Deng Kon was appointed commissioner Awan Chan County, replacing Peter Atem Yak.

Gogrial State which is the home of President Salva Kiir is one of the 32 states of South Sudan. It is located in the Bahr el Ghazal region and it borders Twic to the north, Aweil East to the northwest, Aweil to the west, Wau to the southwest, Tonj to the southeast, and Northern Liech to the northeast.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 January 08:32, by Dinka-Defender-General

    That is a great mistake Governor Gregory. Why do you appointed Akot Lual akot lower education (GED) while there are many educated people who can advise you with legitimate information. Also Akot took millions and millions public money in P. Kiir’s office last time. Therefore, you need to rethink about your appointee.

    repondre message

  • 20 January 09:25, by Fair Man

    Dinka-Defender General
    Gregory is not clean either. He was named in the Sentry report as being the beneficiaries of the mess and has had access to State resources by the virtue of being the in-law of Kiir. He must appoint criminal like him. Education is not necessary. All those holding senior positins are semi-literate or completely illiterate, that’s why the Dinka Government failed to develop.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.