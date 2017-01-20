 
 
 
Ethiopia, Sudan vow to elevate cooperation in various fields

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (L) meets with Sudan's President Omer al-Bashir at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on December 3, 2013 (AFP Photo)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 19,2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia and Sudan on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to bolster existing bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

The two neighbours expressed their commitment here in Addis Ababa when Ethiopia’s state minister for foreign affairs, Hirut Zemene, conferred with Gamal al-Sheikh Ahmed, Ambassador of Sudan to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union(AU)

According to the Ethiopian ministry of foreign affairs, the two sides expressed determination to further enhance relations and to boost existing cooperation to attain shared strategic visions.

Hirut and Ahmed further discussed on ways how to solidify existing regional and global cooperation.

The state minister said the two countries are enjoying the "close and excellent cooperation" in political, social and economic frontiers.

She stressed that the partnership between Ethiopia and Sudan should further be pronounced.

The Sudanese Ambassador to his part emphasized that his country greatly values the age-old strong ties and strategic partnership with government and people of Ethiopia.

"Sudan’s cooperation with Ethiopia at bilateral level and at the AU is a number one priority" Ahmed said.

Cooperation between the two neighbouring countries has increasing gained momentum within the framework of mutual benefits.

The Sudanese diplomat added that he would make sure that the momentum of cooperation between the two countries sustains during his tenure.

The two countries expressed commitment to jointly work for regional peace and security.

They also reaffirmed to working together on a wide range of continental and international issues of common interest.

Currently Ethiopia and Sudan have a number of joint projects on pipeline among others on road and railways to link their borders.

Other cooperation agreement include Security, trade as well as on rebel and criminals extradition deal.

Sudan has also linked its grid with Ethiopia to import Ethiopia’s hydro power processed electricity.

The countries are also working on creating a free zone area along their shared border to facilitate movement of people and trade.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

