 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 January 2017

Top U.S. official snubbed by South Sudanese officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 19, 2017 (JUBA) – The United States Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of African Affairs visited Juba on Wednesday but failed to meet President Salva Kiir or any government representative, local media reported on Thursday .

JPEG - 13.9 kb
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield, testifies on Jan. 9, 2014, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on situation in South Sudan. (Photo AP Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield arrived to Juba on Wednesday in a one-day visit before to travel to Ethiopia. The purpose of the visit was to discuss issues if mutual concern, to discuss humanitarian assistance with the international organisations working in the country.

She concluded her visit by meeting the U.S. Embassy staffs and a selected number of editors from South Sudanese newspapers and radio stations.

“I am disappointed that I cannot meet the President or other member of his government,” Linda told the journalists, according to the English language newspaper, The Juba Monitor.

The American diplomat, said her one day trip was meant to empathize Washington position on deployment of UN Security Council authorized Regional Protection Force and continued support to the full implementation of the shaky peace agreement.

Linda said the national dialogue announced by President Salva Kiir last month should be inclusive.

“It has to be one in which people feel confidence in the process,” she told editors from the US funded Eye Radio, UN’s Radio Miraya and independent The Juba Monitor newspaper in a brief encounter in Juba on Wednesday.

“So it is not just the process that is being controlled by the government but is an open process that everyone who is participating makes some contribution to how it will be organized,” she said.

The National Dialogue announced by President Kiir will be headed by former political and religious leaders.

President Kiir appointed the steering committee of more than 50 members without consulting his rivals from the armed SPLM In Opposition or any other political parties, attracting criticism of attempting to negotiate with himself.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 January 00:01, by Gabriel KK

    What is she doing in Africa and her government is leaving the office in few hours?

    repondre message

    • 20 January 01:19, by lino

      Ya Kk,

      Governments business doesn’t stop with change of government in these mordern countries. She’s still doing her job and till someone took over her job.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.