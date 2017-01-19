January 18, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has, in a decree read on the state owned SSBC sacked the governor of Boma, one of the nation’s new states

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Baba Medan Konyi was replaced by Sultan Ismail Konyi, a member of the council of state. The council is the upper house of the South Sudanese legislative assembly.

Boma was one of five states curved out of Jonglei in October last year. The other states are Akobo, Biech, Fangak, Western Biech and Jonglei States.

Kiir, in a separate decree, dismissed the governor of Akobo state, Gai Riam before he was sworn into office. Riam was, a few days ago, appointed to head Akobo state.

Meanwhile, General Johnson Gony has been nominated as the new governor for Akobo state, replacing Riam, a former minister in Jonglei state.

No reasons were, however, given for the new changes made in Wednesday’s decree.

(ST)