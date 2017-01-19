 
 
 
Thursday 19 January 2017

S. Sudanese President fires Boma state governor

January 18, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has, in a decree read on the state owned SSBC sacked the governor of Boma, one of the nation’s new states

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Baba Medan Konyi was replaced by Sultan Ismail Konyi, a member of the council of state. The council is the upper house of the South Sudanese legislative assembly.

Boma was one of five states curved out of Jonglei in October last year. The other states are Akobo, Biech, Fangak, Western Biech and Jonglei States.

Kiir, in a separate decree, dismissed the governor of Akobo state, Gai Riam before he was sworn into office. Riam was, a few days ago, appointed to head Akobo state.

Meanwhile, General Johnson Gony has been nominated as the new governor for Akobo state, replacing Riam, a former minister in Jonglei state.

No reasons were, however, given for the new changes made in Wednesday’s decree.

(ST)

  • 19 January 08:36, by Dengda

    President Kiir at decreeing spree doing his best and easy job. But be aware don’t mess it up again like in May 2013.

    • 19 January 08:53, by Midit Mitot

      Wululululul,
      Fired,fired every time an then will drive your leadership in to deep river, Is Konyi will be better than Baba Medan or your current government is just give and take? I,am doubting if Konyi will do better than Baba.

      • 19 January 09:22, by jubaone

        Midit Mitot,
        There are no schools, hospitals, factories, roads or any object of infrastructure development. Kiir even can’t visit most areas in jiengeland let alone Equatoria cos he fears for his life. He doesn’t know what to do except issuing decrees and drinking that is easy and is a fool’s job.

        • 19 January 10:20, by Midit Mitot

          Jubaone,
          JCE with their tribal Militia call Mathiang Anyoor are now failing our country completely.

        • 19 January 10:42, by Tilo

          Juba one
          I have been in Jieng land, it is a disgrace what you can see. There is zero infrastructure, No school, Hospital or clean water and yet they still insist on the keeping current government. Most of National Ministers are from jieng but they have no houses in their villages.
          WHAT A SHAME

    • 19 January 09:42, by Chong Thow

      President Kir is confusing about what to do. I do not know what the work for advice. I think they are afraid of telling president kir what to do. I hope if they do tell him, he or she will lost their jobs. If I were you Mr president, I will fire some of them because they are failing to do their work as advice.

  • 19 January 08:51, by Mayom County Troops

    President Salva Kiir issue may decrees relieving several states governor for almost a week ,what would be the option of this , after all of it ?

  • 19 January 09:11, by Tilo

    What is happening in Juba with lots of decrees lately, Decrees cannot solve problems of South Sudan. President need to be more vigilant in issuing decrees, This thing of responding on advice from JCE is going to ruin S Sudan greatly walai. Please stop pleasing an individual and focus on delivering service to the people of South Sudan and sustain the insecurity in the country. Thus what SS need now

  • 19 January 09:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The moves going on in new States on governors, reshuffled is not a mess by president Kiir, they are those recommended their love one.

  • 19 January 10:00, by Maguto

    Kiir wanted Murle state to remain in darkness in South Sudan...why did he appointed 92 years old person former Sultan in the Sudan since 1957...am sure he will be advising his community on to raids..the abduction of children and raiding were introduced by Konyi since..sorry..President Kiir I beg you baba not to appoint people anyhow..Baba Medan the reliable Governor and intectual than all

