 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 18 January 2017

South Sudan president says INGOs pay local staff in local currency “unfair”

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


January 18, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has criticized the way in which international organizations treat their local staff members, saying they were subjecting them to unfair treatment when deciding on the currency of payment .

“When it comes to local employees they have decided to pay them in local currency, and they pay their international staff in hard currency. That is very unfair," said president Kiir.

The president said most of the international organisations take their money outside the country, denying the country an opportunity to benefit and utilize the money they get from the work they do in the country.

“Foreigners who are working here, including the NGOs, have decided to bank outside South Sudan, and they just bring salaries for their employees. “I’m not an economist, but I think it has an effect on the country’s economy”, he said.

The President pointed that most of the hard currency generated within the country is spent abroad .

He made the remarks Tuesday during a function in which he oversaw the taking of office of newly appointed Central Bank governor and his deputy and the deputy minister of finance.

The South Sudanese pound is declining against the dollar due to the collapse of oil price, the fall of oil production and the civil war that erupted in December 2013. Also, foreign donors stopped their aid programmes to the new nation.

In Juba currency traders are selling one U.S. dollar at 103 pounds in the black market, while the official at the Central Bank is 87 pounds for one dollar .

President Kiir expressed concerns about the diminishing value of the pounds.

“What is it that made us lose the value of our money? Is it something that can be corrected, can it not be corrected?” He asked the officials.

“One of them is that, our people took their money out of the country, and money taken out of the country does not benefit us.

“Most South Sudanese have decided to reside out of the country; they just come here to get some dollars and go. That will never make us grow. But we cannot force people to remain in South Sudan, when we are not sure about the security,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.