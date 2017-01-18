 
 
 
Wednesday 18 January 2017

Sudanese army carries out new attack on SPLM-N positions in Blue Nile : rebels

January 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) said its fighters repulsed an attack by the government forces in the Blue Nile state on Monday.

JPEG - 17.1 kb
SPLM-N spokesperson Arnu Ngutulu Lodi (ST Photo)

"Yesterday 16/1/2017 at 7;00 am SPLM/N forces in Blue Nile region repulsed NCP forces and militias raid on SPLA/N outpost in Alruum area," said SPLM-N spokesperson Arnu Ngutulu Lodi in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

He further said one SPLA fighter was slightly wounded in his shoulder, adding they cannot give account about the causalities of the government troops.

"But there are signs of blood in their fleeing routs," he added.

Since more than a year, thanks to the regional and international efforts, the government and the SPLM-N stopped the fighting in the Two Areas as they are committed to unilateral cessations of hostilities.

However, this the third time since two months that the SPLA-N accuses Khartoum of breaching the unilateral truce.

The Sudanese army refuses to comment on these claims.

Last Thursday the Sudanese government announced a six-month unilateral cessation of hostilities.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

