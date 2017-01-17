 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 18 January 2017

UNMISS denies facilitating SPLA operations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the visiting U.N. Security Council on Friday, September 2, 2016 (AP/Justin Lynch file Photo)

January 17, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) warned armed opposition of inciting the public against the peacekeeping body and accusing the peacekeepers of providing support to the government army.

A statement released by the SPLM IO spokesperson Col. William Gatjiath on Monday claimed that an Indian battalion facilitated the operations of the government at the UNMISS base in Nassir, eastern Upper Nile, .

The rebel official said they allowed government security agents unlimited access to UNMISS facilities including internet, telescope and other surveillance and communication equipment.

The press statement called for an investigation into the conduct of UNMISS soldiers and condemned it alleged behaviors for allowing the enemy to use UN resources.

However UNMISS denied the accusation, describing them as “false and misleading.”

“These photos depict a CTSAMM monitoring and verification team meeting with SPLA liaison officers in the context of their mandated work under the peace agreement in investigating violations of the ceasefire,” UNMISS said in a strongly worded statement released late on Monday.

There are 12 thousand strong UN soldiers in UNMISS providing protection to civilians across the country including Nasir, a town controlled by the government soldiers. UNMISS is mandated by UN Security Council to provide logistical support to CTSAMM.

“UNMISS is bound by strict codes of impartiality in the exercise of its duties in South Sudan. These standards stipulate that UNMISS operate without favor or bias towards any one group, fairly, transparently, and impartially, with the sole aim of achieving much-needed peace for all the people of South Sudan, regardless of affiliation,” UNMISS said.

The Mission reminds all sides that the UN is not a party to the conflict, and is in South Sudan to support the achievement of peace, noting that dangerous statements of this nature, not founded in fact, have the potential to incite backlash against the UN, while also discrediting the sacrifices of peacekeepers in South Sudan.

The world body had been accused in the past by warring South Sudanese parties but they failed to prove its implication in a side or another

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ateny flip-flopping, where is his loyalty to President Kiir? 2017-01-15 07:57:11 By Chuor Deng Chuor The world knows that Ateny Wek Ateny is supposed to be the Press Secretary and official spokesperson of President Salva Kiir. but the reality of the matter is that Ateny has (...)

Obama’s promises and pledges for Darfur went unheeded with lifting sanctions 2017-01-15 06:43:31 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Barak Obama's Lifting of Sanctions off the genocidal regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Sudan is based on weak, unconvincing, pretty flimsy excuses and very (...)

The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abduction of S. Sudan Chief Justice’s aide illegal, should be condemned 2017-01-16 05:27:50 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 16th January 2015 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has learned with shock and dismay the abduction of Mr Gama Thomas, an aide to the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut. (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.