January 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has issued several republican orders, sacking four state governors and appointing eight others.

President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

The order, announced on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), saw Ruweng state governor Mayol Kur Akuei removed and Theje D’Aduot Deng appointed.

Chol Thon Balok, governor of the defunct Eastern Nile state, Patrick Zamoi, governor of the former Gbudwe State and William Akan Othon (Fashoda State) were also removed.

Meanwhile the newly appointed officials include, Gabriel Gai Riam Weituor (Akobo state), Colonel Majok Gatluak Thoah (Bieh state), James Tor Monybuny ( Central Upper Nile state), Daniel Rambasi (Gbudwe state), Peter Gatkuoth Khor (Latjor state), Bol Ruai Rom (Maiwut state), Deng Akuei Kak (Northern Upper Nile state) and Patrick Raphael Zamoi (Tumbura state).

(ST)