Bagari intellectuals demand new counties in Wau state

January 16, 2017 (WAU) – Intellectuals from Bagari, one of the counties in the newly-created state of Wau have petitioned state authorities for the establishment of Bussere payam into a county.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

This was derived at during a three-day peace dialogue conducted by sons and daughters from Bagari, formerly known as Wau county.

The Bagari county community, in a statement, recommended the restoration of confidence between the army and civilians as well as the equal participation of local communities in decision making.

The communities also recommended that the state government release their sons convicted in jail serving under different sentences in connection to the 2012 Wau violence caused by government’s decision to relocate former Wau county headquarter to Ngo-Bagari.

“Re-demarcation of counties boundary base on 1956 map, opening of Wau south payam as a coordination office for the commissioner of Bagari county and stopping illegal collections at road of the county should also be consider as part ending all forms of violence in Wau county,” reads the petition issued after the conference.

Also recommended, the petition says, is filling of vacant seats in consistencies number 10 and 11 in Bagari in the state assembly.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

