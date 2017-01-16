 
 
 
Monday 16 January 2017

U.S. denounces SPLA claims that Troika works for regime change in Juba

January 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The U.S. Embassy in Juba Monday issued a strongly worded statement denying “the reckless allegation” by the SPLA deputy spokesperson claiming that Toika countries are working with the armed opposition to overthrow the government of President Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 79.9 kb
Ambassador Phee presenting her credentials to President Salva Kiir on 23 July 2015 (Photo US Embassy Juba)

“The United States categorically denies the reckless allegation by the acting spokesman of the SPLA that representatives of the United States joined Troika colleagues for a meeting in Nairobi on January 3 with representatives of the opposition to discuss eliminating or changing the leadership of South Sudan”.

These statements are an irresponsible misrepresentation of U.S. policy. The United States does not have a policy of regime change in South Sudan,” further said the statement.

The statement was a reacting to a statement by the acting Spokesperson of the south Sudanese army, Colonel Santo Dominic, claiming Troika countries, including United States met and held a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, with a representative of the SPLA-IO allied to the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, and discussed with them how to achieve the regime change agenda.

Col Dominic claimed the meeting was convened with the view to design how the Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan, a close ally of President Salva Kiir and other politicians and military high level military officers, including the commander of sector II, could be put on a watch list, including travel ban, asset freeze or even to assassinate Awan himself if the regime change agenda was to be achieved.

The American diplomatic mission pointed that Washington is supporting an end to the three-year fighting in the troubled country.

“To achieve these goals, we urge all leaders to create the conditions necessary for a genuinely inclusive political process,” concluded the statement..

(ST)

