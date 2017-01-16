African Union welcomes Obama’s decision to ease Sudan sanctions

January 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the African Union commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Monday welcomed the decision of President Barak Obama to partially lift economic and trade sanctions on Sudan

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, chairperson of the African Union Commission (Photo: Reuters)

Zuma "acknowledges the importance of this development which will allow Sudan to reengage in international trade and end the suffering of its people".

She further expressed hopes that the incoming administration of President Donald Trump " will consider permanent revocation of the sanctions in Executive Orders 13067 and 13412 and further work towards granting debt relief to the Republic of Sudan".

President Obama on Friday signed an executive order to suspending sanctions against Sudan enabling trade and investment transactions to resume with the east African nation. The move comes in recognition of Sudan’s collaboration to curtail terrorism, and its efforts to improve humanitarian access.

Within six months, Washington will review the situation and may re-establish the suspended measures, if it considers that Khartoum didn’t honour its commitments. But If its finding is positive then the sanctions included in 1997 and 2006 executive orders would be definitively cancelled.

The sanctions of 1997 are imposed for its alleged support to terror groups. While the additional sanctions of 2006 are in relations with the conflict in Darfur region and are not part of the current process as they require a vote by the Congress.

On Saturday, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Marta Ruedas, welcomed the partial lift of sanctions on Sudan.

"This decision is recognition of steps taken by the Government of Sudan during recent months in a number of important areas," said Ruedas in a statement released on Saturday.

She said the American decision will provide a solid platform for the sustainable development in Sudan.

"The United Nations stands ready to provide all possible support to the Government of Sudan to ensure that this development meets the needs and aspirations of the people of Sudan at national and local levels".

Zuma renewed calls to the Sudanese government and armed rebel groups to "urgently" resume talks in order to bring a lasting peace agreement and achieve democratic reforms.

In this regard, she calls on all parties to "cooperate fully with the efforts of the AU High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) to reach a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and a Permanent Ceasefire and participate in an inclusive political process, which will guarantee the Sudanese people the long awaited peace".

(ST)