South Sudanese President creates four more states

January 15, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan president Salva Kiir has created for additional states, raising the number of the states in the world’s youngest nation to 32.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The order creating new states, which was announced over the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Saturday, saw Eastern Nile states divided into Northern Upper Nile state with Renk as its capital.

Others are Central Upper Nile state with Malakal as capital, Maiwut and Tumbura states.

Also split, according to the decree, was Latjor into Maiwut state with Maiwut as its capital.

The state comprises of Koma, Longuchuk, and Maiwut counties. It further divided Gbudwe state into Tumbura state with Tumbura as its capital. It comprises of Tumbura and Nagero counties.

No reasons were cited for president Kiir’s decision to create the new states.

(ST)

  • 16 January 05:39, by Son of Nuer

    What the madness President is that? creating more States and he never visit any single since creating shame on him

    repondre message

  • 16 January 05:44, by Fair Man

    Son of Nuer
    Salva Kiir believes he can regain his lost popularity by creation of more states. This who knows could be Taban Deng Gai’s project. Let’s wait and see whether they will have spaces to operate. Instead of denouncing violence, he is busy annexing other people’s land. Shame on him.

    repondre message

  • 16 January 06:28, by Angelo Achuil

    I think if the President thinks he can work alone by waking up anytime any day, send a piece of paper to his TV to create states and counties single-handedly without so much a public consent like a referendum, then he might as well create countries also. We already had too much going on. Our biggest problem is lack of "Service delivery" NOT "Boundaries delivery."

    repondre message

Comment on this article



