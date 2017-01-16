South Sudanese President creates four more states

January 15, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan president Salva Kiir has created for additional states, raising the number of the states in the world’s youngest nation to 32.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The order creating new states, which was announced over the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Saturday, saw Eastern Nile states divided into Northern Upper Nile state with Renk as its capital.

Others are Central Upper Nile state with Malakal as capital, Maiwut and Tumbura states.

Also split, according to the decree, was Latjor into Maiwut state with Maiwut as its capital.

The state comprises of Koma, Longuchuk, and Maiwut counties. It further divided Gbudwe state into Tumbura state with Tumbura as its capital. It comprises of Tumbura and Nagero counties.

No reasons were cited for president Kiir’s decision to create the new states.

(ST)