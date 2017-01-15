South Sudan’s President fires Central Bank Governor

January 15, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has fired the country’s Central Bank governor, amidst the worsening economic situation in the young nation.

Kornelio Koryom Mayiik (Getty)

President Kiir dismissed governor, Kornelio Koryom Mayik and his deputy John Dor through a decree announced on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

In a separate decree, the South Sudanese leader appointed Othom Rago Ajak and Dier Tong Ngor as the new governor and deputy governor respectively.

Both the new governor and his deputy were serving in the Central Bank as directors.

In a separate decree announced by President Kiir on Saturday, the deputy minister of finance, Mary Javes Yak and ministry’s undersecretary Salvatore Garang were sacked.

The president appointed Mou Ambrose Ring Thik as the new deputy finance minister.

South Sudan is experiencing tough economic crisis with the local currency (SSP) losing 80% its value after it was floated against the United States dollar nearly 12 months ago.

Prices of the items have also surged in markets as government struggles to pay its staff.

The president did not, however, indicate why he made changes in these two institutions.

(ST)