Unity and love essential for South Sudan: ex-VP Alier

January 13, 2017 (BOR) - Unity and love for one another among the people of South Sudan and their elected government is essential for success in the country, former Vice-President, Abel Alier Kuai, said.

Abel Alier speaking to the public in Bor on January 13, 2017 (ST)

Alier made this remarks during a reception organized and conducted by the Jonglei state government in Bor on Friday.

The former Vice-President, who was visiting his hometown after more than 30 years, expressed delight having witnessed both the independence and post-independence of the young nation.

He urged the people of South Sudan to embrace peace, love and unity.

“Unity and love are essential for the people and government in South Sudan,” said Alier.

He added, They are the basis [of development], we got independence, I never knew it would come when I am alive, I want [you] people [to] hold your hands together, I want love among you”.

The former Vice-President said he was deeply concerned that people were lacking basic needs like food in the country, urging those who are in a position to assist to unconditionally help others.

The spirit of sharing little resources will help those in need, he stressed.

“If you find someone who has not eaten for two to three days, and you have something, give him”, added.

He said the warn reception given renewed him and raised his moral.

Born in 1933, Alier is a South Sudanese politician who served as the Vice President for Southern Sudan from 1971 to 1982, a year before Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) came into effect.

The veteran politician was also President of the High Executive Council of Southern Sudan’s autonomous region from 1972 to 1978.

(ST)