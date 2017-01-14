 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 14 January 2017

JEM welcomes appointment of new UNAMID chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) on Saturday has welcomed the appointment of Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo as Joint Special Representative and head of hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

JPEG - 47.4 kb
Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo (UN Photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, JEM chief negotiator Ahmed Tugod expressed his movement’s readiness “to fully support; cooperate and closely work with the new chief to bring about peace and stability in the region”.

“At the same time, [JEM] reminds the new chief that although the protection of civilians represents the core mission’s mandate, the developments on the ground and the events that occurring regularly clearly indicate that the mission is far behind the level of physical protection of the conflict affected population or response to civilian under imminent threat,” he said.

“The attacks on civilians in Nertiti and Geniena were clear manifestation of what we are saying, therefore; more work to be done to enhance and increase the capacity and availability of the UNAMID forces to respond and protect the civilian under immediate threat,” he added.

Tugod stressed that existence of a comprehensive genuine peace process is essential, pointing the “tasks of the missions cannot be achieved unless there is a lasting peace”.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the appointment of Mamabolo of South Africa as UNAMID Chief.

He replaced Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi of Nigeria who left the mission last week, one year after his appointment.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies say there are nearly 2.5 million displaced persons in Darfur, despite the signing of peace agreement in Doha in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)

Biblical teaching and civil rulers 2017-01-14 21:18:30 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo When I went to Australia in 1997 for resettlement as a political refugee, the commonwealth government offered the option to choose becoming an Australian citizen with (...)

Open letter to Aweil East State’s Governor 2017-01-14 21:16:33 Open Letter to Aweil East State’s Governor, Hon.Deng Deng Akuei: A Case Of Majok-Yinh-Thiou or Majok, The So Call “Municipality!” By Tito Awen Bol Dear Governor, I am much perturbed, baffled, mind (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.