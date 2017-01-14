JEM welcomes appointment of new UNAMID chief

January 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) on Saturday has welcomed the appointment of Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo as Joint Special Representative and head of hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo (UN Photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, JEM chief negotiator Ahmed Tugod expressed his movement’s readiness “to fully support; cooperate and closely work with the new chief to bring about peace and stability in the region”.

“At the same time, [JEM] reminds the new chief that although the protection of civilians represents the core mission’s mandate, the developments on the ground and the events that occurring regularly clearly indicate that the mission is far behind the level of physical protection of the conflict affected population or response to civilian under imminent threat,” he said.

“The attacks on civilians in Nertiti and Geniena were clear manifestation of what we are saying, therefore; more work to be done to enhance and increase the capacity and availability of the UNAMID forces to respond and protect the civilian under immediate threat,” he added.

Tugod stressed that existence of a comprehensive genuine peace process is essential, pointing the “tasks of the missions cannot be achieved unless there is a lasting peace”.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the appointment of Mamabolo of South Africa as UNAMID Chief.

He replaced Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi of Nigeria who left the mission last week, one year after his appointment.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies say there are nearly 2.5 million displaced persons in Darfur, despite the signing of peace agreement in Doha in July 2011.

(ST)