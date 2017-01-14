 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Saturday 14 January 2017

Biblical teaching and civil rulers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Ambassador Dhano Obongo

When I went to Australia in 1997 for resettlement as a political refugee, the commonwealth government offered the option to choose becoming an Australian citizen with the right to vote or to be a nonvoting indefinite resident. Voting is compulsory under the Australian constitution and political policy for citizens. I chose to become an Australian citizen.

Prior to a big ceremony organized by the Brisbane City Council (BCC), Lord Mayor, I swore an oath of allegiance and memorized ten points on the duties and responsibilities of a citizen. They wanted me to be knowledgeable that I must pay taxes to the government and protect Australian territory against foreign aggression. In return the commonwealth had responsibility toward citizens to deliver various social services

What does the Bible teach on these matters? In his letter to the church in Rome, the apostle, Paul, wrote in his 13th chapter, verses 1 - 7, that we are to submit to our rulers or leaders. The key word is submitted. Of course in those days, the rulers were pagans. Christians might be tempted to declare loyalty only to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and not submit to civil or political leaders.

But the Bible teaches that civil and political leaders are ordained by God. This was so even when we South Sudanese were in a persecuting state such as the Islamic government of the former united Sudan. See the first letter of Peter, chapter 2, verses 13 - 17. As Christian citizens we should do what is right and good as the Bible teaches.

However, when civil or political leaders exceed their proper authority, the Christian citizen is to conform to God’s will rather than the government of His creatures. See Acts 4:19 and 5:29.

According to Biblical teaching, civil and political rulers are God’s servants instituted for community advantage to defend the general public and preserve good order and legal behavior. The Roman sword was the symbol of good order and discipline (power) in Paul’s day for the nation and the empire. Power was to preserve good order and behavior. If political leaders are predestined by God, then Christian citizens can appropriately and ethically support and respect rulers. As Christian citizens, we are obligated by biblical teaching to pay taxes. Rulers are stewards of revenue and God’s instruments tasked to benefit society in general.

I would like to seize this opportunity to wish the Juba Monitor Editorial leadership , dear readers in general and specially my readers of my column ,people South Sudan and our beloved leadership a blessing Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. God bless our beloved country and our rulers.

Author can be reached via E-mail: dhano01obongo@gmail.com



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Partial Suspension of Sanction 2017-01-14 21:31:35 “The Final Betrayal of Sudan: Obama administration’s lifting of economic sanctions; UN Ambassador Samantha Power justifying the move, claiming a ‘sea change’ of improvement in humanitarian access” (...)

Biblical teaching and civil rulers 2017-01-14 21:18:30 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo When I went to Australia in 1997 for resettlement as a political refugee, the commonwealth government offered the option to choose becoming an Australian citizen with (...)

Open letter to Aweil East State’s Governor 2017-01-14 21:16:33 Open Letter to Aweil East State’s Governor, Hon.Deng Deng Akuei: A Case Of Majok-Yinh-Thiou or Majok, The So Call “Municipality!” By Tito Awen Bol Dear Governor, I am much perturbed, baffled, mind (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.