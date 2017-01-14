 
 
 
Saturday 14 January 2017

Norway denies plot to "assassinate" South Sudan army chief

January 14, 2017 (JUBA) - The Norwegian government has denied it’s involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate the chief of general staff for the South Sudanese army (SPLA).

JPEG - 43.3 kb
South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November 2012 (ST)

"These are false accusations and a willful and gross misrepresentation of Norwegian policy, which for so long has focused on contributing to peace and development in South Sudan and for its people,” partly reads a statement on the website of the Norwegian embassy in South Sudan.

It added, “Norway does not hold any opinions, nor interfere, in the democratic leadership in any countries”.

The Norwegian government, the statement stressed further, categorically rejects the allegations made on 12 January, 2017 that representatives of Norway together with Troika colleagues were involved in discussions reportedly aimed at changing the current leadership in the young nation.

The meeting was allegedly held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Norway’s statement was in response to a release issued by the acting spokesman of the SPLA, which claimed the Troika nations (including Britain and United States) met with anti-government elements in Nairobi and allegedly plotted to assassinate the SPLA chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

The statement portrayed Malong as an obstacle to the regime change agenda and that achieving this implies that he is either killed or sanctioned.

In November last year, the U.S. requested the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on the leader of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar, Malong and the information minister for hampering South Sudan’s peace process.

(ST)

  • 14 January 19:10, by Fair Man

    Shame on you!!!
    The plot to kill does not need a meeting. Does Juba know how Dr. Khalil Ibrahim got killed. If there’s need, it can be done to Paul Malong or Kiir in their private residences. Satellite can detect any presence of wanted target and hit him or her silently. The world is still lenient. Nothing special why Paul Malong should not die. He has killed enough and he must be sent to see hell

    • 14 January 20:04, by Joyuma John

      Mr. Fair Man,
      If people who have caused others to lose their life are to be killed then put yourself at the top of the list, because the information you always misrepresent here is more dangerous than firearm being used by government or IO.

      • 14 January 20:32, by barbayo

        killing Malong is not a solution ,there are people worst than Malong ,Norway,UK and USA embassies should be close in South Sudan and Non governmental organizations NGOs to be kick out in South Sudan too

        • 14 January 20:36, by Eastern

          Indeed killing Malong and Makuei will send a chill down the spin of the Dinkocrats in Juba and Gogrial.....

          • 14 January 21:11, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Killing General Awan is not a solution to South Sudan problem because there are far most worse people in South Sudan government than general Awan. Remember, when John Garang died, people were thinking government will be strong again. Therefore, think first before you act.

            • 14 January 21:28, by Eastern

              Having many ’worst people’ won’t help matters either. Kiir is into tribalistic and nepotistic politics already. Tonight, Kiir though changing Cornrlio Koryom Mayiik with Ajak is the magic bullet for the ailing economy. Why are you the Dinka this shameless?

      • 14 January 20:33, by Eastern

        Joyuma John,

        Don’t panick! The network of regime change agents spreads deep into the South Sudanese societies thanks to the poor security agents of Kiir who go chest thumping around. For now you may have been misled to think it’s Mslong on the radar, but the next victim will be a different person. Cellphones of wanted persons can be targeted as Fair Man stated. Time is up for blood suckers!!!

  • 14 January 21:35, by Eastern

    Breaking news!

    Kiir has fired the BoSS governor and his deputy and created 8 additional ’states’. The number of those to be targeted for assassinations has certainly increased.....

  • 14 January 21:52, by Eastern

    Divide and rule policy has been used extensively throughout the history of humanity with various consequencies. Dear Equatorians, don’t go down in the anal fo history as those who have sold out thier lives and rights for a morsel!!!

