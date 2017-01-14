Norway denies plot to "assassinate" South Sudan army chief

January 14, 2017 (JUBA) - The Norwegian government has denied it’s involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate the chief of general staff for the South Sudanese army (SPLA).

South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November 2012 (ST)

"These are false accusations and a willful and gross misrepresentation of Norwegian policy, which for so long has focused on contributing to peace and development in South Sudan and for its people,” partly reads a statement on the website of the Norwegian embassy in South Sudan.

It added, “Norway does not hold any opinions, nor interfere, in the democratic leadership in any countries”.

The Norwegian government, the statement stressed further, categorically rejects the allegations made on 12 January, 2017 that representatives of Norway together with Troika colleagues were involved in discussions reportedly aimed at changing the current leadership in the young nation.

The meeting was allegedly held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Norway’s statement was in response to a release issued by the acting spokesman of the SPLA, which claimed the Troika nations (including Britain and United States) met with anti-government elements in Nairobi and allegedly plotted to assassinate the SPLA chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan.

The statement portrayed Malong as an obstacle to the regime change agenda and that achieving this implies that he is either killed or sanctioned.

In November last year, the U.S. requested the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on the leader of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar, Malong and the information minister for hampering South Sudan’s peace process.

