Sudan's SPLM-N delegation meets mayor of Oslo

SPLM-N Secretary General is received by Oslo Mayor at his office on 13 January 2017 (ST Photo)
January 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A senior delegation from the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) on Friday has concluded a three-day visit to Norway.

On the last day of the visit, SPLM-N delegation led by the Secretary General Yasser Arman held a meeting with the Governing Mayor of Oslo, Raymond Johansen.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, SPLM-N pointed to the importance of the meeting, saying the Mayor of Oslo is an influential figure in Norway’s politics.

According to the press release, the two sides discussed the current political situation in Sudan and the need for the international community to respond to the legitimate desire of the Sudanese to achieve new transitional arrangements to end the war and the one-party regime.

It is noteworthy that Norway is a member of the Troika countries (together with the UK and the U.S.) that support the African Union efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

Following the meeting, the SPLM-N delegation discussed with the Sudanese activists in Oslo issues of unifying the opposition and Sudanese abroad to overthrow the regime.

The SPLM-N, which demands to establish a secular state with a system of government conferring a large autonomy to the regions, is negotiating with the government President Omer al-Bashir since June 2011 weeks after the eruption of war in South Kordofan.

Last March, the African Union mediators proposed the Roadmap Agreement which aims to create a conducive environment to stop war and to hold an inclusive process over the future constitution in Sudan.

However, the parties failed to reach a truce to allow aid workers to reach the needy civilians in the war affected areas. The SPLM-N said the humanitarian file should top the agenda of any initiative to end the conflict and blamed the government for refusing to make any concession, pointing they did a lot to reach an agreement.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

