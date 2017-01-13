South Sudan opposition leader fires secretary general

January 13, 2017 (JUBA)- The leader of the democratic change party, one of the opposition parties in South Sudan has issued an order terminating the membership of the secretary general of the party.

Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, chairman of the Democratic Change Party (DCP) made the decision terminating the membership of six senior party members, including secretary General.

The opposition leader cites the failure of the official with other colleagues to appear before a disciplinary committee he formed to investigate the manner in which the officials have been conducting themselves.

“I Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, chairman of the Democratic Change Party issues the following resolution, the above mentioned members are dismissed from the Democratic Change party as from 09th January 2017 “, the order reads in part.

The opposition leader cites article 20 sub-section (1 and 4) of the constitution of the Democratic Change party amended 2016 and national executive Resolution in its meeting number 1dated 07th January, 2017 on the recommendation of both the investigation and disciplinary committee of the party as the basis of his decision to fire the officials.

The dismissal, he said, came as a result of their refusal to appear in front of both the investigation and disciplinary committee formed by the party for their violation of the constitution of Democratic change party article 55 sub section 2,8,9 and 10.

The order named Secretary General Deng Bior, deputy party chairman Mark Atem Awol, Lydia Nhial Dok, William Akec Aleu, Kerubino Pow and Andrew Okony Ayom are the party members for whose membership in the party has been terminated on the recommendation of disciplinary committee.

Andrew Okony Ayom one of the affected members, dismissed legality of the decision”, saying they do not recognize the manner in which the opposition leader himself came to the helm of the leadership, let alone his decision to terminate their membership from the party.

“That decision is illegal, we do not recognize it. That decision is not binding because first of all he is not the party chairman. He did not follow right procedures as laid out in the constitution. So whatever he does is not constitutional and since it is not constitutional his decisions are not binding. They are illegal and be treated as such”, said Ayom when asked to react.

