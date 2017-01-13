Latjor governor appoints nine county commissioners

January 13, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of Latjor state in South Sudan has appointed nine county commissioners after a series of consultations.
- The map of Upper Nile state
Peter Lam Both, according to the January 11 2017 order, named John Jock Thoar as the new Nasir county commissioner with Nasir town as its administrative headquarters.
Moses Ruon Wech was appointed as the new Ulang county commissioner, Paul Biel Chuol as Maiwut county commissioner at Maiwut, Dok Tuach Bithou as Longechuk county commissioner with Mathiang as its administrative headquarter.
Gatkuoth Biem Nyoak as Thior County commissioner at Yomding, John Wiyual Rutkoch as Thorow County commissioner at Mading.
Others are Gatwech Jock Deng as Malou county commissioner at Kieckuon, Puok as Thuch Deang-Jekou county at Pagak, the headquarters of armed opposition as its administrative headquarters, Keach Pal Gach as Kaijak county commissioner with Udier as its administrative headquarter.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
New realities on the Sudanese political landscape 2017-01-11 21:48:48 By Yasir Arman Peace, democracy and nation building challenges in Sudan The challenges that have been facing Sudan for more than “sixty” years of its independence from the British have always (...)
The Question of nepotism in South Sudan 2017-01-11 06:06:41 Appointment of Gen. Gregory (Kiir’s in-law) By Simon Yel Yel It was on Tuesday, the 3rd of January, the first work day of 2017 when President Salva Kiir Mayardit inked the polemical appointment (...)
Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)
MORE