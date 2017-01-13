 
 
 
S. Sudan youth forum urges dialogue with armed groups

January 12, 2017 (JUBA) – A forum of South Sudanese youth issued a statement on Thursday, calling on national unity government to recognize the existence of the armed opposition in the country.

JPEG - 103.1 kb
Section of participants during the Youth peace and reconciliation workshop in Wau on 5, November, 2016 (ST Photo)

“The South Sudan Youth leaders forum calls upon the TGoNU [Transitional Government of National Unity] to recognize that there are armed groups engaged in hostilities across the country and urge the TGoNU to peacefully engage these groups in order to end was and usher in an era of reconciliation and healing”, partly reads the resolution derived at end of a two-day conference held in Kenya.

50 youth from different states of South Sudan, who used the opportunity to examine the situation facing the country through shared ideas about how this can be improved in-order to move the nation from the devastating conflict, attended the event.

Sponsored by International Growth center, United States agency for international development and the World Bank, the conference which was mainly graced by government supporters underlined the importance of the national dialogue which they see as the only means through which disputes could be resolved in the country.

It called on armed actors to declare an unconditional ceasefire and recommended that a credible, impartial and acceptable national dialogue be led by the faith based organizations, particularly South Sudan Council of Churches with the help of African council of churches and the world council of churches.

South Sudan national union chairperson, Albino Bol Dhieu and other government affiliated groups, including members and leaders of a deeply-divided Red army foundation, took part in the consultative dialogue.

(ST)

  • 13 January 09:24, by Fair Man

    Workshop held in Kenya will not solve the problem. We in the bush will not accept partial negotiation with Taban Deng Gai or Salva Kiir or TGNU without the Dr. Riek Machar Teny. We don’t allow low level negotiations, that seek to stop the war temporarily and re-emerge later. Anyone, being a bishop, Imam, Chief that blindly reach our areas claiming peace without Riek orders, will be arrested.

    repondre message

    • 13 January 09:57, by Kush Natives

      Mr. Fair Man,

      I think you are likely deciding to come back home somehow, which is totally fine with us here in Juba. Otherwise, let those who opted for low negotiations teams go ahead with their low peace deal as you said. But, you and your high level teams can wait in the bush till you decide on what you folks want! Otherwise, peace is progressing well here in Juba.

      repondre message

  • 13 January 10:15, by Fair Man

    Kush Natives
    Everything connected. Believe me, unless the top leadership IO led by visionary and God chosen leader, Dr. Riek Machar Teny gets involved, any other attempts are just futility in making. It helps nothing. Let us wait and see how you will move out of your towns to our areas without being touched. Bishops, Imam, pastors and all chiefs should forget any peace until we dispose off Kiir.

    repondre message

