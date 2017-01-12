South Sudan’s Wau governor sacks deputy

January 12, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of the newly created Wau state in South Sudan has issued an order sacking his deputy, less than six months since the appointment was made.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

Governor Andrea Mayar Achor, according to a January 11th order, removed Pasquale Joseph Ayan from his position as the deputy governor.

The order did not give ex-deputy another assignment and did not explain the reason for such an abrupt change in the administration.

Ayan served as Bazilia county commissioner when his status was elevated to the position of deputy governor and became a minister of local government.

(ST)