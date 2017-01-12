 
 
 
Thursday 12 January 2017

U.S. Obama to ease sanctions on Sudan

January 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The outgoing U.S. President Barak Obama will ease the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan, said the Associate Press on Thursday.

JPEG - 17.7 kb
U.S. President Barack Obama signs the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 into law in the Oval Office the White House in Washington on March 29, 2016 (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Photo)

The decision is expected to be announced on Friday.

"The (American) officials say the White House will announce a five-track engagement process with the Sudan, including the easing of sanctions, responding to positive actions by the government. They say these include improved Sudanese counterterrorism efforts" said the AP.

The sources said Sudan would remain as a state sponsor of terrorism, and the would be suspended sanctions could be reinstated if the Sudanese government backtracks on its progress.

The decision comes as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government in the fight against terrorism, denying save haven to the South Sudanese rebels and, improving humanitarian access to people in need, three officials told the AP.

(ST)

