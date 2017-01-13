South African diplomat appointed as new UNAMID chief

January 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union and the United Nations Thursday appointed a South African diplomat as new head of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in western Sudan region of Darfur.
- Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo (UN Photo)
"United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced today the appointment of Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo of South Africa as Acting Joint Special Representative for Darfur and Head of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID)".
Mamabolo replaces Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi of Nigeria who left the mission last week, one year after his appointment.
Since March 2016, he has been serving UNAMID as the Deputy Joint Special Representative, overseeing political, human rights, and legal aspects of the Mission’s activities.
He also served as Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations from 2013 to 2016.
It is not clear if Mamabolo’s responsibilities including those of African Union-United Nations Joint Chief Mediator.
Uhomoibhi had a very limited role since his competences had been transferred to the head of the African Union High level Implementation Panel (AUHIP).
(ST)
