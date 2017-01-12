Sudanese president undergoes heart tests

January 12, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Wednesday underwent cardiac catheterization tests to evaluate heart function and diagnose cardiovascular conditions, it was revealed on Thursday.

President Omer Hassan al-Bashir (AFP photo)

"The Presidency confirmed that Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir President of the Republic yesterday evening, underwent an exploratory cardiac catheterization at Royal Care hospital," reported the official news agency SUNA.

"The results (of the tests) were very reassuring," further said the agency.

An official source at the Presidency said al-Bashir left the hospital immediately after the medical procedure.

Generally doctors recommend cardiac catheterization to evaluate chest pain which is a symptom of coronary heart disease.

Cardiac catheterization can show whether a plaque is narrowing or blocking your coronary arteries.

In a separate development, SUNA reported that President al-Bashir received on Thursday evening the Chairman of the National Legislature (the two houses), Ibrahim Ahmed Omer who briefed him about the ongoing deliberations on a number of important bills to be endorsed ahead of the transitional period.

(ST)