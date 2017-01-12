 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 12 January 2017

S. Sudan rebel leader appoints new press secretary

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 11, 2017 (JUBA) – The chairman of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar has appointed Lam John Kuei Lam as press secretary in his office.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Lam replaces Machar’s long-serving press secretary, James Gatdet Dak, currently being detained in the capital, Juba, having been deported from neighbouring Kenya last year.

“Pursuant to the resolutions of the SPLM Political Bureau September 23, 2016 and SPLM (IO) constitution, I Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO), do hereby appoint Cde Lam John Kuei Lam as Press Secretary in the Office of the Chairman with effect from 11 January 2017,” partly reads a letter signed by the armed opposition leader on 11 January 2017.

Lam’s appointment ends months of speculation about Dak’s possible successor.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 January 08:50, by Midit Mitot

    Million congratulation to comrade Lam Kuei Lam for his being appointed as press secretary, Gatyiel, I knew your potentiality, do what James Gatdet Dak did in the past.

    repondre message

    • 12 January 09:00, by Mun Loal

      Congratulations for the appointment of the Press Secretary for Dr. Riek, keep moving the change is at hands.

      repondre message

    • 12 January 09:01, by Mayom County Troops

      Let Lam resume to get incentive from Dr Riek Machar private pocket services ,I hope this is how chance can be achieved by innocent person like Lam, otherwise SPLA will work hard to capture Lam like James Gatdet Dak ,where ever he is hiding

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


New realities on the Sudanese political landscape 2017-01-11 21:48:48 By Yasir Arman Peace, democracy and nation building challenges in Sudan The challenges that have been facing Sudan for more than “sixty” years of its independence from the British have always (...)

The Question of nepotism in South Sudan 2017-01-11 06:06:41 Appointment of Gen. Gregory (Kiir’s in-law) By Simon Yel Yel It was on Tuesday, the 3rd of January, the first work day of 2017 when President Salva Kiir Mayardit inked the polemical appointment (...)

Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.