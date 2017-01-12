January 11, 2017 (JUBA) – The chairman of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar has appointed Lam John Kuei Lam as press secretary in his office.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Lam replaces Machar’s long-serving press secretary, James Gatdet Dak, currently being detained in the capital, Juba, having been deported from neighbouring Kenya last year.

“Pursuant to the resolutions of the SPLM Political Bureau September 23, 2016 and SPLM (IO) constitution, I Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO), do hereby appoint Cde Lam John Kuei Lam as Press Secretary in the Office of the Chairman with effect from 11 January 2017,” partly reads a letter signed by the armed opposition leader on 11 January 2017.

Lam’s appointment ends months of speculation about Dak’s possible successor.

(ST)