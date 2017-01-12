 
 
 
Home | Press Releases    Thursday 12 January 2017

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The Carter Center

ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country and looks forward to further discussions with the government and other stakeholders on the specific rollout of the new directives.

The Carter Center, an impartial, non-governmental organization, works to advance peace and public health in Sudan, with current health activities focusing on fighting trachoma and river blindness. In addition, the Center has worked for decades with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and Sudanese health authorities to eradicate Guinea worm disease. By easing access to all parts of Sudan, the new regulations offer the prospect that the International Commission for Certification of Dracunculiasis Eradication (ICCDE), supported by the WHO, may have the opportunity in 2017 to certify Sudan as officially free of Guinea worm disease, a historic accomplishment. The Center looks forward to the enhancement of all of its activities as the new regulations take effect.

The Carter Center has worked in Sudan since the 1980s, as former U.S. President Jimmy Carter worked personally to negotiate peace in the Sudanese Civil War (1983-2005). Milestones include negotiation of the 1995 "Guinea worm cease-fire," which gave international health workers almost six months of relative peace to enter areas of Sudan previously inaccessible due to fighting, and the 1999 Nairobi Agreement between Sudan and Uganda, in which the governments restored diplomatic relations and pledged to stop supporting rebels acting against each other’s governments. The Carter Center also observed elections in Sudan in 2010 and the referendum on independence for South Sudan in 2011.

Contact: In Atlanta, Soyia Ellison, soyia.ellison@cartercenter.org

###

The Carter Center

"Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope."

A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.

Visit our website CarterCenter.org | Follow us on Twitter @CarterCenter | Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CarterCenter | Watch us on YouTube YouTube.com/CarterCenter | Add us to your circle on Google+ http://google.com/+CarterCenter

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


New realities on the Sudanese political landscape 2017-01-11 21:48:48 By Yasir Arman Peace, democracy and nation building challenges in Sudan The challenges that have been facing Sudan for more than “sixty” years of its independence from the British have always (...)

The Question of nepotism in South Sudan 2017-01-11 06:06:41 Appointment of Gen. Gregory (Kiir’s in-law) By Simon Yel Yel It was on Tuesday, the 3rd of January, the first work day of 2017 when President Salva Kiir Mayardit inked the polemical appointment (...)

Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.