 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 January 2017

S. Sudan economic crisis affect families in neighbouring countries

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 11, 2017 (JUBA) - The weakening South Sudanese pound (SSP) means families in neighbouring East African countries are dwindling. Some families have not paid rent for months and children are out of schools.

"It is a tough situation that families face in Uganda and Kenya - some families don’t afford food items, far from money for rent and school fees," said David, who family is Kampala, Uganda.

South Sudan Pound lost about 80% of it value since ministry of finance and central bank floated the exchange rate against United States dollars in December 2015. $1 sales for 110 SSP on Wednesday in Juba black market. The central bank has not auctioned the U.S. in recent weeks, leading to scarcity. For families in South Sudanese employees paid in local currency, black market is the source of their black market.

"In Elegu (Uganda border town with South Sudan near Nimule), 1,000 SSP is exchanged for only 25,00 Ugandan shillings," said David, preferring to use his first name only.

"Unless you exchange 20,000 SSP per month, you will not be able to sustain your family abroad," he said, adding that he is struggling to pay rent and move his family back to South Sudan despite insecurity fears that forced him to send his wife and three children to Uganda.

1,000 Kenyan shillings now exchange for 900 SSP, a substantial increase from 1,000 Kenyans shillings to 300 SSP early last year.

Some families are shifting to refugees’ camps.

"It is expensive to transport the family from Nairobi to Juba and the nearest cheapest location becomes Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya," said Johnson Oldi, a South Sudanese whose family had lived in a Kenyan town for three years.

"Unless you are working for an international organization that pays in U.S dollars, there is no way one can continue to pay rent and school fees for money that finish in few weeks," added Johnson.

The number of South Sudanese families in Uganda and Kenya has dwindled, he added.

"The situation is even worse for junior (government) employees. Whether you bring your family to South Sudan or remain in Uganda or Kenya, the situation is the same - worse," said David Deng, a grade 7 government employee. Deng receive close to 2,000 SSP monthly, just about 20 dollars if exchanged at the current black market exchange rate.

Most South Sudan send families to neighboring countries of Kenya and Uganda for medical, education and security reasons. However, South Sudanese currency has been in free fall for the last 12 months and painted a bleak future for the work youngest nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 January 21:55, by Fair Man

    I wish the situation continue like that so that those who think that there is Government that claims to protect public interest can be seen. How stupid are you, to think that you caused wars in your country and expect comfort in abroad. Only senior thugs around Kiir or FD or IO warlords can survive this hardship because they had amashed engough. Poor man think twice. Join armed struggle to change.

    repondre message

    • 11 January 23:07, by Mayok

      Fair man;
      That’s exactly true what’s you said, they started war and they didn’t think this will affected everyone including themselves. As we all know there is no government in South Sudan but bunches of idiotic people who have no idea what government duties are, but they just running after money and ministries position following by yes sir Vic president .

      repondre message

  • 11 January 22:17, by Eastern

    Folks, Kiir and el Tabani are ’implementing’ peace and Dr Machar is ’grounded’ in South Africa.,,,,

    repondre message

  • 11 January 22:41, by hristiannubian

    As a proud south african from sandton city we have a couple of friends from sandton city that are still christian nubian they are the last remanant of christian nubia sudan kingdom of adawa capital soba www.historyfiles.co.uk/KingListsAfrica/AfricaSudan.htm. www.ancient.eu/Meroe/

    repondre message

  • 11 January 22:48, by hristiannubian

    Sudanese people are weak coloniol who wrote your history were afraid you were going to talk about white gold north africa suidanese history needs corrocetion the sudanese have a glorious past www.ancient.eu/Meroe/ www.encyclopedia.com/reference/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/south-sudan. www.historyfiles.co.uk/KingListsAfrica/AfricaSudan.htm don’t let coloniol error hold you backs

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


New realities on the Sudanese political landscape 2017-01-11 21:48:48 By Yasir Arman Peace, democracy and nation building challenges in Sudan The challenges that have been facing Sudan for more than “sixty” years of its independence from the British have always (...)

The Question of nepotism in South Sudan 2017-01-11 06:06:41 Appointment of Gen. Gregory (Kiir’s in-law) By Simon Yel Yel It was on Tuesday, the 3rd of January, the first work day of 2017 when President Salva Kiir Mayardit inked the polemical appointment (...)

Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.