S. Sudan president says spoiler stalling peace implementation

President Salva Kiir (C) poses for a photograph with FVP Taban Deng Gai (L) and Second VP James Wani Igga (R) at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)

January 11, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has expressed disappointment with lack of progress in the implementation of the peace agreement which he signed with his first former deputy in government and other stakeholders to end more than three years conflict, claiming spoilers were preventing the deal to be implemented.

Kiir made the remarks on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, where he led a high level government delegation in respond to invitation extended to him and members of his regime by his host.

“I want to inform you that there are people, the spoilers who are preventing the implementation of the peace agreement, as we speak here, they are holding a conference in Nairobi that the agreement has collapsed and they want the agreement to be renegotiated, they know what they are doing to South Sudanese so that they are diverted from the government not to listen to what government is doing,” said Kiir in a speech broadcast by the state owned South Sudan Television.

The agreement, according to the president, did not collapse, citing his work relations with his controversially appointed first vice president in place of Machar with whom he signed the deal.

“I want to assure you that the agreement has not collapsed. The First Vice President Taban Deng Gai is working with me very closely, and we are implementing the agreement. They think that without Riek Machar, there is no agreement, but that’s not the way people work. You can sign an agreement and you get out of it, like what happened to us in South Sudan,” he said.

He attempted to justify his desire to work with his preferred choice with the death of the founding leader of the governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), John Garang, who died before completing the implementation of the 2005 peace accord which he signed to end more than two decades with Sudan, from which the young nation seceded in 2011 in accordance with self-determination protocol.

“Dr. John, who was our leader during the war, signed the agreement, unfortunately, God took him after days, but the agreement didn’t collapse. President Bashir who signed the agreement and myself, who was a deputy to John Garang, we implemented the agreement this is why now South Sudan became an independent, nobody wanted to destroy what has been done,” he said.

(ST)

  • 12 January 07:38, by Midit Mitot

    Mathiang Anyoor President,
    Taban will not do any thing on this peace process,who are peace spoilers? try to check your government or subordinates you will get peace spoilers within.I,am doubting if peace without Dr Machar & Simon Gatwech Dual would prevails in this country.

    repondre message

    • 12 January 08:13, by Akuma

      Midiit,

      Please delete Riek Machar and his alike from your mind if you when to have peace in South Sudan. Riek will never step back to South Sudan again whether alive or in coffin

      repondre message

      • 12 January 09:01, by Midit Mitot

        I,am laughing at my best friend Mr. Akuma,

        Mr Akuma, I would not rebound back my decision to defend my community-right,s against Maithang Anyoor leadership, Dr Machar will come back to South Sudan and non of you guys will surprise how this person had managed to come back.

        repondre message

    • 12 January 08:49, by Sadam Kuikoy

      When shall the the so call kirr be reasoning like normal human being? he blamed those who wanted the real peace to come to south Sudan and called them spoilers when he himself the biggest spoiler.Useless Monkey!

      repondre message

  • 12 January 07:52, by Son of Nuer

    Peace will not be implemented without Dr.Riek Machar, in other hand Kiir cannot compare the 2005 peace with 2015 because after the death of Dr.John Garang those who are running up and down to get our independent are only two top SPLM H.E Dr.Riek Machar and Secretary general Pagan Amum that why we have so call South Sudan, without Machar we cannot move forward , STD cannot do that believe me

    repondre message

  • 12 January 07:55, by Son of Nuer

    roundtable will be taken to Doha instead of Ethiopia, and we don’t want someone who will address people by saying so inu

    repondre message

