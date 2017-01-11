 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 January 2017

South Sudan regrets hoisting flag upside down in Egypt human error

(ST)

January 11, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has regretted the hoisting upside down of her national flag during a visit of President Salva Kiir to Cairo, Egypt, attributing it to human error.

The national flag is usually hoisted in a way that places up the black side, which represents the people of South Sudan but this black colour was seen hoisted upside down during president Kiir’s arrival at the Egyptian airport and in other main streets through which the president and his entourage passed.

The upside down display was also in the background of the handshake of president Kiir and his host and was hoisted on a stand next to Egyptian flag.

A South Sudanese diplomat at the ministry of foreign affairs told Sudan Tribune when reached on Wednesday to comment on the matter that the hoisting was “a human error”.

Sincerely speaking, this was not a deliberate act on our side. It was a human error and we regret that the incident has caused inconveniences to our people, which is their right, because the flag is the symbol of the nation”, a top diplomat told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The official was reacting to protest by South Sudanese outraged by the incident in which some described it as disrespect of the country by displaying dozens of South Sudan flags upside down during the visit of president.

Eyewitness including South Sudanese in Egypt took to social media to express their anger; some described the incorrect display of the flag as a disgrace and demand the Egyptian authorities to issue an apology.

The Egyptians ambassador to South Sudan, Ayman El-Gammal is yet to comment

  • 11 January 21:59, by Fair Man

    Bravo Egypt
    You can not owner someone killing its own citizens. The next move is to expel its Ambassador in Cairo to Juba so that these crooks make sense of peace. They have failed to demonstrate that they deserved a Country. They had it and destroyed it. The distorted flag conveys the disorganization and chaos in the country. It has a meaning. Do not think it was an error. It’s a sign of chaos.

    repondre message

  • 11 January 22:17, by Jieng Nephew

    Akuma,
    How much you and the rest that support Kiir’s gov’t learned out of this inflation incident?

    repondre message

  • 11 January 22:58, by hristiannubian

    Fairman if you not careful you’ll changed like christian nubia As a proud south african from sandton city we
    have a couple of friends from sandton city
    that are still christian nubian they are the last
    remanant of christian nubia sudan kingdom of
    adawa capital soba www.historyfiles.co.uk/KingListsAfrica/AfricaSudan.htm
    . www.ancient.eu/Meroe/

    repondre message

  • 11 January 23:02, by hristiannubian

    The south doesn’t need the legacy of ancient egypt 3000 year sucess story empire of nile ramses said origins of egypians were black and came from sudd region of white nile south sudan www.goodreads.com/book/show/263859.The_Civilization_of_Ancient_Egypt south should create its own 3000 year legacy based on 2011 independance and john garang legacy

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

