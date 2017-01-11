25 local government administrators graduate in Yambio

January 9, 2017 (YAMBIO) – At least 25 administrative officials drawn from six counties in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states have completed three weeks of intensive training on their job.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The acting state governor, Victor Edward Kpiawandu urged the new graduates to be a bridge between the government and the communities at all levels to implement government policies, accordingly.

The administrative officials, he said, will be deployed in the newly-created counties of Gbudue state.

After the creation of the 28 new states, most of the few administrators went to their respective states in Western Equatoria state, creating gaps in over 10 created new counties and payams,” said the governor.

He cautioned the officials to desist from politics and embark on administrative issues and development of their departments where they would be deployed, adding that they should work hand in hand with their commissioners and should not undermine orders given by top government officials.

The minister of local government and law enforcement in Gbudue state, Jackson Ezekiel said, training of the new and old local government administrators was a project initiated before state was created and the training could not take place due to lack of resources and insecurity in the state.

He stressed the importance of the local administrative officials they are the machine of the government to implement all policies and development at grass root levels to deliver service to the community.

(ST)