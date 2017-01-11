 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 January 2017

25 local government administrators graduate in Yambio

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 9, 2017 (YAMBIO) – At least 25 administrative officials drawn from six counties in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states have completed three weeks of intensive training on their job.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The acting state governor, Victor Edward Kpiawandu urged the new graduates to be a bridge between the government and the communities at all levels to implement government policies, accordingly.

The administrative officials, he said, will be deployed in the newly-created counties of Gbudue state.

After the creation of the 28 new states, most of the few administrators went to their respective states in Western Equatoria state, creating gaps in over 10 created new counties and payams,” said the governor.

He cautioned the officials to desist from politics and embark on administrative issues and development of their departments where they would be deployed, adding that they should work hand in hand with their commissioners and should not undermine orders given by top government officials.

The minister of local government and law enforcement in Gbudue state, Jackson Ezekiel said, training of the new and old local government administrators was a project initiated before state was created and the training could not take place due to lack of resources and insecurity in the state.

He stressed the importance of the local administrative officials they are the machine of the government to implement all policies and development at grass root levels to deliver service to the community.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Question of nepotism in South Sudan 2017-01-11 06:06:41 Appointment of Gen. Gregory (Kiir’s in-law) By Simon Yel Yel It was on Tuesday, the 3rd of January, the first work day of 2017 when President Salva Kiir Mayardit inked the polemical appointment (...)

Sexagenarian Sudan: How independent her celebrated independence 2017-01-07 03:37:29 By Trayo A. Ali On January first 2017 Sudan celebrated Sixty One anniversary of its Independence Day. Unfortunately, neither the political environment is pretty cozy nor the public mood is (...)

South Sudan: The reasons why regime change doesn’t work 2017-01-05 06:17:11 By Longar Mathiec Wol The problems that faces South Sudan are either made within or millions mile away and affect the innocent citizens of South Sudan. Regardless of the foil attempted coup (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)

South Sudan: Arms embargo, sanctions fail at UN Security Council 2016-12-25 09:01:32 www.hrw.org/news/2016/12/23/south-sudan-arms-embargo-sanctions-fail-un-security-council For Immediate Release South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council (New York, December (...)

UK supports South Sudanese refugees in Sudan 2016-12-23 09:55:43 UK SUPPORTS SOUTH SUDANESE REFUGEES IN SUDAN December 22, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.