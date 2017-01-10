 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 10 January 2017

Belarusian president to visit Sudan on Monday

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters Photo)
January 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Ministerial Committee between Sudan and Belarus Tuesday announced that the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit Khartoum on Monday for the first time.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, Sudan’s Oil Minister and head of the joint committee Mohamed Awad Zaid said Lukashenko would be accompanied by a senior economic delegation, pointing the visit comes upon an invitation from President Omer al-Bashir.

He added the visit aims to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries and to discuss a number of issues of common concern.

According to the Ministry of Oil, Lukashenko would meet al-Bashir and address the Sudanese parliament, pointing the two sides will hold ministerial meeting and sign a number of cooperation protocols and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

It is noteworthy that the two countries in January 2015 signed a number of MoU in the domains of higher education, scientific research, pharmaceuticals, medical training, industrial cooperation and auto imports.

According to Sudanese officials, Sudan seeks to broaden the partnership to include industrial and agricultural domains in order to benefit from the Belarussian experience especially in the oil industry.

Last Tuesday, the economic development sector at the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the report of the Joint Ministerial Committee between Sudan and Belarus.

Belarus is one of the Sudan armament providers. A military cooperation protocol covering training, exchange of experiences, and military science fields was inked between the two countries on June 15, 2006.

(ST)

