January 09, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese blogger is on the run after receiving life threats for criticizing President Salva Kiir’s decision to appoint his brother in-law as the new Governor of Gogrial state.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Writing in the South Sudanese Blogger forum, paanluel.com, Emmanuel Ariech Deng labeled President Kiir’s choice for Gen. Deng Kwach Aduol as "nepotism" and not a merit-based appointment.

"Major-General Gregory [Vassills Dmintry] rise in military ranks has never been about battles won, it has never been real military service delivery but mere consideration given due to the position held by the husband of his sister," wrote Ariech last week.

"Dmitry appointment has largely portrayed the President as nepotistic and added more harm on the deteriorating legacy of President of his rule after the controversial constitutional extension election period," he added.

Dmintry was, prior to his appointment, the director of the fire brigade.

In the decree, the new governor is mentioned by the name, Deng Kwach Aduol, which was equally criticized by the outspoken Ariech.

Deng took oath of office last week and is due to travel to Gogrial.

"So if you don’t see me, they [unknown callers] might have arrested me. But now, I am hiding," Ariech told a friend on Monday.

Meanwhile, Deng criticized the opinion as attack on his personality in a rally at Juba University on weekend and pledged a stance response. He did not specify what exact he will do.

In the article, Ariech also attacked Governor Deng’s private life including sexual abuses, allegations which Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

South Sudanese writers are often threatened and some journalists have lost their lives for being critical to President Kiir’s government.

Deng is a brother to the South Sudanese Frist Lady, Ayen Mayardit.

(ST)