S. Sudanese writer on run for criticizing President Kiir

January 09, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese blogger is on the run after receiving life threats for criticizing President Salva Kiir’s decision to appoint his brother in-law as the new Governor of Gogrial state.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Writing in the South Sudanese Blogger forum, paanluel.com, Emmanuel Ariech Deng labeled President Kiir’s choice for Gen. Deng Kwach Aduol as "nepotism" and not a merit-based appointment.

"Major-General Gregory [Vassills Dmintry] rise in military ranks has never been about battles won, it has never been real military service delivery but mere consideration given due to the position held by the husband of his sister," wrote Ariech last week.

"Dmitry appointment has largely portrayed the President as nepotistic and added more harm on the deteriorating legacy of President of his rule after the controversial constitutional extension election period," he added.

Dmintry was, prior to his appointment, the director of the fire brigade.

In the decree, the new governor is mentioned by the name, Deng Kwach Aduol, which was equally criticized by the outspoken Ariech.

Deng took oath of office last week and is due to travel to Gogrial.

"So if you don’t see me, they [unknown callers] might have arrested me. But now, I am hiding," Ariech told a friend on Monday.

Meanwhile, Deng criticized the opinion as attack on his personality in a rally at Juba University on weekend and pledged a stance response. He did not specify what exact he will do.

In the article, Ariech also attacked Governor Deng’s private life including sexual abuses, allegations which Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

South Sudanese writers are often threatened and some journalists have lost their lives for being critical to President Kiir’s government.

Deng is a brother to the South Sudanese Frist Lady, Ayen Mayardit.

(ST)

  • 10 January 09:24, by Majom Deng

    That writer is just seeking to be immigrated from south Sudan due to the financial situation. I’m sure no one is even looking for him. we have several cases where journalist come up with incident just to be considered resettlement abroad.

    • 10 January 09:39, by Mapuor

      Ariech is a known trouble maker in Gogrial and is only trying to tell South Sudanese that there is no freedom of expression in the country. Nevertheless,defamation of honorable Deng is also a crime of which he will never get away with.

  • 10 January 09:50, by Majom Deng

    @Mapuor
    That is the truth; our journalist should learn how to be professionals not agents of the international communities just to have fame. It’s true that Major-General Gregory is an in-law to the president but we must not forget that he fact that is an able citizen of S Sudan who is qualified to be in any given position like any other citizens

  • 10 January 09:58, by Abdelraman

    It’s horrendous to criticize any African dictators in general. And, there is no doubt he has been targeted, and he is fortunate to be escaped from brutal dictator threats.

