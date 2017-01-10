 
 
 
Tuesday 10 January 2017

SPLM-N says Sudanese army attacking its position in Blue Nile

January 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People ’s Liberation Movement -North Monday accused the Sudanese government forces of attacking its positions in the Blue Nile State.

JPEG - 27.8 kb
SAF soldiers in Damazin, Blue Nile (Reuters)

"Today 9th of Jan 2017 at 6;00 am, National congress party (NCP) forces and militias in Blue Nile region attacked SPLM/N controlled area of Arum," said Arnu Nugultu Lodi, the SPLM-N spokesperson.

"The fighting is continue up to the moment", he added in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday evening.

Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front factions in the Two Areas and Darfur have announced unilateral cessation of hostilities. President Omer al-Bashir recently extended it for one month while the rebel factions said they are committed to the truce until the end of April.

Arnu said this attack is a violation of the one-month ceasefire announced at the beginning of this year adding "the so-called ceasefire is media propaganda to mislead public opinion".

The Sudanese Armed Forces spokesperson was not reachable for comment on this claim.

Last November the SPLM-N said the army attacked its positions in the Blue Nile State, but the army didn’t comment on the claim.

(ST)

