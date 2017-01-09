Panic as South Sudanese security operatives storm Chief Justice’s office

January 9, 2017 (JUBA) – Heavily armed operatives from South Sudan’s National Security Service’s General Intelligence Bureau (GIB) stormed the Chief Justice’s office in an attempt to arrest an aide to the latter, multiple sources told Sudan Tribune.

Southern Sudanese police officers on the streets of Juba (Photo courtesy of the UN)

The incident, which occurred on Thursday last week, comes in the wake of numerous media report on the judiciary believed, by security operatives to have been leaked a close aide to Justice Chan Reec Madut.

A judicial official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operatives confronted the aide to the Chief Justice as he headed back to the office, following a lunch break.

“The security operatives pounced on him and threw him into a Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up that had been parked near the premises of the Judiciary before driving him away”, narrated the official.

As part of the operation, operatives reportedly drove the aide to his house, thoroughly searched for a laptop computer and flash disks.

“After failing to find laptop computer and flash disks at the house of the aide, the heavily armed security operatives brought him back [aide] to his office and entered the office forcefully with their guns and ordered other employees in the office to raise their hands in the air and surrender to them immediately or they will shoot them on the spot,” the judicial official further told Sudan Tribune Friday.

The operatives, while in the aide’s office, allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who resists arrest or refuses to cooperate with them.

The scuffle at the office of the aide reportedly attracted the attention of the Chief Justice who was in office as events unfolded.

“As this shouting and scuffle was going on, the Chief Justice appeared from his office inquiring about what was going on as the visibly shaken aide was being manhandled by the security personnel”, the official, who witnessed the bizarre incident, said.

A security officer, who led the search operation, reportedly told the Chief Justice, “We have orders from above to arrest your aide and confiscate computers belonging to him and take him to GIB headquarters,” citing the aide’s alleged involvement in the leakage to the media fraternity of sensitive documents regarding the case of the 16 persons convicted for corruption in the president’s office.

An agitated Chief Justice reportedly told the armed security operatives to “immediately stop the illegal search and follow the correct procedures if they have complaints against any of his aides”.

Another aide, who witnessed Thursday’s operation, said he reported the matter to the Chief Justice and the latter immediately phoned Justice Minister, Paulino Wanawilla, his National Security Services counterpart, General Obuto Mamur Mete, Director General of General Intelligence Bureau, General Thomas Duoth Guet as well as the Director General of Internal Security Bureau, General Akol Koor Kuc to inform them about what was happening at his office.

“Within no time, the two ministers accompanied by the two spy chiefs arrived at the office of the Chief Justice and ordered for arrest of the senior security officers who were leading the operations before entering the Office of the Chief Justice for a lengthy meeting that lasted more than three hours”, the staff told Sudan Tribune.

The Minister of National Security Services and his two Director Generals reportedly denied any knowledge of Thursday’s operation.

“In particular, the Director General of GIB, Gen. Thomas Duoth Guet expressed utter shock and dismay at the actions of his junior officers and promised the Chief Justice and his boss Gen. Obuto Mamur Mete to thoroughly investigate the matter and take serious actions against his indiscipline junior officers who were behind this unfortunate incident”, a source privy to the meeting, disclosed.

Meanwhile a relative to the Chief Justice aide, said security operatives interrogated the latter, amidst claims that they had allegedly been monitoring his phone communications as well as that of the appellate judges who are reviewing the appeal case of the 16 persons accused of corruption involvement at the presidency.

“They [operatives] have even gone further to carry out surveillance on these judges and their employees, they are tracking their every movements and those of their close associates,” said the relative.

The surveillance mission is reportedly headed by Col. Napoleon Adok Gai with support from Lt. Col. Guem David Diing, Maj. Charles Andrew Churukali and 1st Lt. Adiing Deng, who are all from GIB.

Last year, a report by Legal Watch Associates South Sudan exposed gaps in the manner in which justice was being administered from the time the 16 suspects were arrested, arbitrarily detained, investigated, tried and convicted with the most severe and maximum conviction under the law.

Sudan Tribune was unable to get immediate responses from the senior officers from both the departments of the National Security Service as their known phones numbers either went unanswered or could not be reached.

(ST)